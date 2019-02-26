Burning van doused on Langley Bypass

Traffic was backed up from Fraser Highway to 200th Street on the Bypass.

Langley City firefighters hosed down a work van that burned on the Langley Bypass Tuesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Langley City firefighters were on scene on the Langley Bypass near Fraser Highway on Tuesday morning to deal with a burning work van.

The fire started in the engine compartment of the van and spread to the rest of the vehicle, said Capt. Rob Leigh of the Langley City Fire Department.

The work van was hauling wood for a specialty carpentry business.

“It was all hard wood in the back,” Leight said.

The fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. and backed up westbound traffic on the Bypass between Fraser Highway and 200th Street.

No other vehicles were involved.