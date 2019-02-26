Langley City firefighters hosed down a work van that burned on the Langley Bypass Tuesday morning. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Burning van doused on Langley Bypass

Traffic was backed up from Fraser Highway to 200th Street on the Bypass.

Langley City firefighters were on scene on the Langley Bypass near Fraser Highway on Tuesday morning to deal with a burning work van.

The fire started in the engine compartment of the van and spread to the rest of the vehicle, said Capt. Rob Leigh of the Langley City Fire Department.

The work van was hauling wood for a specialty carpentry business.

“It was all hard wood in the back,” Leight said.

The fire broke out around 11:40 a.m. and backed up westbound traffic on the Bypass between Fraser Highway and 200th Street.

No other vehicles were involved.

Previous story
Province proposes tougher rules for high-cost loans to help people out of debt cycles
Next story
Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Just Posted

Burning van doused on Langley Bypass

Traffic was backed up from Fraser Highway to 200th Street on the Bypass.

Man wanted in Kamloops murder case arrested in Langley

Hugh Alexander McIntosh was arrested without incident

Young Langley driver gets $1,500 in tickets for speeding past cop

The officer tracked down the suspected speeder and handed out a host of tickets.

B.C. junior boys basketball final in Langley pits Rebels against Wildcats

Championship game tips off at 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Langley music students get to play with world renowned classical guitarist

Fraser Valley Acoustic Guitar festival puts on ‘master class’

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

MLAs spar over B.C. Ferries, oil tankers and impact on whales

NDP government defends pipeline protests, big increase in ferry sailings

Mom concerned after multiple biting incidents reported at Okanagan daycare

Parents upset that biting was allowed to continue for so long

Province proposes tougher rules for high-cost loans to help people out of debt cycles

New regulatory framework limits fees, protects consumers

Maxime Bernier slams supply management in B.C. dairy country

Among other topics, PPC leader in Chilliwack calls industry a ‘cartel’ using a ‘socialist system’

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Lost snowboarder safe after chilly night near Cypress

The 37-year-old man was found on the mountain’s north side, outside of the resort’s boundary.

Two Lower Mainland men wanted for gang-related murder conspiracy

Vancouver Police Department announces charges as part of multi-agency investigation

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Most Read