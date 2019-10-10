A TransLink SeaBus. (TransLink)

Bus and SeaBus drivers across Metro Vancouver take part in strike vote

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions

Bus and SeaBus drivers in Metro Vancouver are taking part in a day-long strike vote.

The workers are employed by Coast Mountain Bus Company, which handles Metro Vancouver transit services on behalf of TransLink.

Roughly 5,000 workers, members of Unifor locals 111 and 2200, have been without a contract since March 31.

Unifor officials say issues in talks with Coast Mountain include wages and working conditions.

A statement from the union says if the strike vote is approved, a strike mandate would be in effect for 90 days and transit users would receive 72-hour notice if job action occurs.

Any walkout would be the first in Metro Vancouver since a four-month transit strike in 2001 was ended by provincial legislation.

Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director, says the strike vote takes place following months of talks with Coast Mountain.

“This is an opportunity for our members to voice their concerns and vote ahead of the resumption of negotiations with the company on October 15,” McGarrigle says in the statement.

The Canadian Press

