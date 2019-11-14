Bus drivers to refuse overtime as talks break down between Unifor, Coast Mountain

Overtime ban could disrupt 10-15 per cent of bus service in Metro Vancouver

A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. A transit strike remains in the air as talks between Vancouver bus drivers and their employee break down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Bus riders in Metro Vancouver could see delays on Friday, following an announcement from Unifor that bargaining with the Coast Mountain Bus Company has broken down.

Unifor, which represents 5,000 bus and SeaBus drivers, said talks “have failed to reach a fair resolution for transit workers.”

The breakdown follows one-and-a-half days of bargaining that started Wednesday, after talks broke down on Oct. 31. This is the fourteenth day of job action for transit workers, which has seen a uniform ban for bus drivers and an overtime ban for maintenance workers.

Unifor has warned a overtime ban for bus drivers could see 10-15 per cent of the region’s bus routes disrupted.

