A woman boards a transit bus in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Bus drivers in West Vancouver say they are the latest to experience violence on the public transit system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A woman boards a transit bus in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Bus drivers in West Vancouver say they are the latest to experience violence on the public transit system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Bus drivers’ union seeks better safety after ‘bloody’ fight on West Vancouver bus

Union says one rider was harassing others then attacked passenger who tried to intervene

Bus drivers in West Vancouver say they are the latest to experience violence on the public transit system.

A statement from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 134 reports a “violent, bloody” fight Wednesday aboard a West Vancouver Blue Bus, a subcontracted system that is part of TransLink, Metro Vancouver’s regional transportation authority.

The statement says one rider was harassing passengers and attacked another passenger who tried to intervene.

Police were called and the union says the suspect was subdued and arrested on the bus.

Four other violent attacks have been reported within the Metro Vancouver transit system over the past several weeks, including a man whose throat was slashed and Tuesday’s fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug.

Officials with Local 134 say the attack is another strong warning that better safety measures are needed on the Blue Bus system.

“Even in West Vancouver our drivers and passengers need more safety measures to try and reduce the chance of violence on our buses or at bus loops and stations,” Cornel Neagu, president of Local 134, said in the statement.

He also wants to see more action from the provincial and federal governments to address the growing mental health and addictions crisis.

“Our drivers see a continually escalating problem with riders who have serious drug, alcohol and mental health problems and who depend on our buses for transportation,” said Neagu.

READ MORE: Security needed to address sense of ‘lawlessness’ on Metro Vancouver buses: union

READ MORE: Police hunt for Ethan Bespflug’s killer after Surrey teen fatally stabbed on bus

CrimeTransit

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Heirs of long-dead Langley property owner owed $100K
Next story
Coyotes reportedly biting dogs, following people in Vancouver

Just Posted

Minister for International Development Harjit Sajjan tried out giving CPR to a medical simulation dummy at Langley’s KPU Faculty of Nursing on Tuesday, April 11. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Federal minister talks nursing with students, faculty at Langley’s KPU

The CN Rail lines being laid through Langley in 1911. The tracks would cut through the properties now needed for the Trans Mountain right of way. (Langley Centennial Museum collection)
Heirs of long-dead Langley property owner owed $100K

Lexi Fung (left) from Langley’s Flip City Gymnastics, the host club, and Jordanna Phillis (right) of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation competed at the 2023 BC Provincial championships held March 31 - April 2 at the North Surrey Sports and Ice Complex. (Ron Wilton/RJMedia.ca)
Langley gymnastics clubs are winners at B.C. championships

Steven Panet (bottom) talks to a fellow vendor at the Western Canada Collectibles Experience at Langley Events Centre on Sunday, April 9. Panet, who owns Fastball Collectibles, came in from Ontario to attend the three-day event. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Collectors and autograph hunters pack the Western Canada Collectibles Experience in Langley