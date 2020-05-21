‘Busiest’ road in Langley under construction until July

Township crews are working to replace an old storm sewer pipe

Starting May 19, 2020 north- and southbound lane closures will be in effect on 200 Street between 64 Avenue and 66 Avenue until early July as crews work to upgrade a culvert. (Township of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)

One of the “busiest stretches of roadway in the Township of Langley” will see lane closures starting this week as crews begin roadwork.

Motorists are advised to avoid the 6500-block of 200 Street while crews work to replace a culvert for the “next six weeks or so,” the Township said in a media release Wednesday morning.

A culvert is a storm sewer pipe that allows water to flow under a road; the current culvert is partially made of wood.

“An aging culvert is being upgraded, and to accommodate the work, north- and southbound lane closures will be in effect on 200 Street between 64 Avenue and 66 Avenue from Tuesday, May 19 through early July,” the statement read.

Township crews say they will maintain two-way traffic flow, but with only one lane open in each direction, motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow for extra travel time, and consider taking a different route during construction.

The Township says the new concrete box culvert will have a life expectancy of over 75 years.

“The culvert is located on Matheson (Logan) Creek, a designated fish habitat, and the new box culvert is designed to ensure fish can pass through,” the Township explained in the release.

This section of 200 Street is used by as many as 40,000 vehicles each day, according to the Township, making it the most frequently travelled areas in the municipality.

Construction is scheduled to take place during daytime and early evening hours. No work is planned for Sundays or statutory holidays.

The Township says work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled or extended as required.

The project is jointly funded by the Township and TransLink through TransLink’s Major Road Network program.

Also, the Township has two additional traffic impacts.

Construction of a storm sewer will take place on 57A Avenue from 213A Street to 214A Street through Tuesday, June 9. While work takes place traffic flow will be single-lane, alternating on 57A Avenue between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

There is also a temporary road closure in effect at 82 Avenue between 200 Street and 202 Street until Sunday, May 31.

The closure is to accommodate sanitary and stormwater main installations associated with a local development.

A detour route will be in effect.

For up to date information on scheduled roadwork in the Township visit tol.ca/roads.

