Business forum focuses on CrimeStoppers

CrimeStoppers is coming to the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce to explain how it helps keep businesses safe via an upcoming virtual event.
The Wednesday, Nov. 4 webinar, dubbed See Something, Say Something, will be held from 3 to 4 p.m.
It’s expected to cover the history of CrimeStoppers and how it works, its partnerships and rewards system, including how to obtain a reward if an anonymous tip is successful.
CrimeStoppers provides tips to police from Powell River to Boston Bar, along with a variety of provincial, federal, and international agencies.
Tips lead to up to $2,000 in cash.
Register for the presentation at the langleychamber.com website.
The event is free for chamber members and $15 for non-members, and people must register for the Zoom link in advance.