Businesswoman takes on sitting MP in Cloverdale-Langley City

Tamara Jansen of Milner Village Garden Centre and Darvonda Nurseries picked to take on John Aldag.

Langley businesswoman Tamara Jansen hopes to unseat a Langley-area member of parliament during next year’s federal election.

Jansen, the retired CEO of Darvonda Nurseries, expressed her intentions to run for political office this summer. That came after a number of public events where she spoke out about medically assisted dying, pro-life, and the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Well, Saturday night she won the Conservative Party of Canada nod, and will now take on current MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, John Aldag.

Conservative Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa has been supporting Jansen.

“She will be an incredible new Member of Parliament next year,” he tweeted after Saturday’s vote.

“Cloverdale-Langley City deserves a new MP that will represent them in Ottawa.”

.

RECENT COVERAGE: Langley pro-lifer delivers end-of-life message at the legislature

and more: Langley business woman seeking Conservative nod

:

Previous story
BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

Just Posted

Businesswoman takes on sitting MP in Cloverdale-Langley City

Tamara Jansen of Milner Village Garden Centre and Darvonda Nurseries picked to take on John Aldag.

VIDEO: Langley residents ridding their homes of hazardous waste

A two-day collection event hosted by the Township and City of Langley saw potential record numbers.

Langley runner wins junior girls title at the BC Championships

TWU’s Jouen Chang will now have a chance to represent BC at the Canadian Championships

Langley ‘I Fly For Pie’ coffee shop closes

Owners moved to Langley airport after public falling-out with Chilliwack airport

Celebration of Life for Joy Richardson on Sunday

Founder of Langley’s Spirit of the Horse Garden passed away in August

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

60-year-old Vichai is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in central England in his helicopter

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

BC Ferries cancels sailings for cleanup after vehicle spills fuel into water

A commercial vehicle spilled fuel into the water while discharging from a vessel on the Sunshine Coast

House fire in Hope leaves one man dead

Fire deemed not suspicious by the RCMP, coroner still investigating exact cause of death

B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

B.C. privacy watchdog issues guidelines for legal cannabis sales

Be careful how much personal information you provide, watchdog says

Canadian researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

The discovery added fresh information to the quest for details on the ill-fated search for the Northwest Passage

Most Read