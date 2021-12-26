Busy Christmas for Langley fire crews

Langley Township firefighters responded to 36 calls on Christmas Day, including 10 motor vehicle accidents on Hwy. 1 and 14 medical assistance calls.

While none were considered major incidents, Asst. Fire Chief Dale Steeple called it a “busy day.”

On Boxing Day morning, fire crews were called to a fire in a farm building in the 6700 block of 258th St. around 1:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a fire in a shop attic that owners had been unable to extinguish on their own.

“It was a fairly quick knockdown,” Steeple said.

There were no injuries.

