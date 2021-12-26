Langley firefighters had a busy Christmas. (Langley Advance Times file)

Busy Christmas for Langley fire crews

Multiple motor vehicle accidents and medical calls

Langley Township firefighters responded to 36 calls on Christmas Day, including 10 motor vehicle accidents on Hwy. 1 and 14 medical assistance calls.

While none were considered major incidents, Asst. Fire Chief Dale Steeple called it a “busy day.”

On Boxing Day morning, fire crews were called to a fire in a farm building in the 6700 block of 258th St. around 1:30 a.m.

They arrived to find a fire in a shop attic that owners had been unable to extinguish on their own.

“It was a fairly quick knockdown,” Steeple said.

There were no injuries.

