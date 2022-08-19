A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A police officer and a service dog enter the Calgary Courts Centre on May 17, 2021. A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme is scheduled to be sentenced today. Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars, for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary man convicted in multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme sentenced to 10 years

Arnold Breitkreutz ordered to pay $3.1 million in restitution

A Calgary man who bilked his clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for what the judge called a deliberate and large-scale fraud.

Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted in June of fraud over five thousand dollars for what the Crown described as a multimillion-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.

Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.

The Crown had recommended a sentence of between 10 and 12 years to send a message to others who might try a similar scheme.

Justice Colin Feasby says Breitkreutz’s crime violated the trust of many of his clients, who felt a profound sense of betrayal.

He also ordered Breitkreutz to pay $3.1 million in restitution.

RELATED: B.C. businessman David Sidoo accused in $145 million US ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme

fraudLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
One man is dead after being stabbed in Surrey
Next story
Watch your drinks, police warn people who hire escorts in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

200th Street is closed from 72nd to 80th Avenues, a full mile, due to a gas leak in the 7700 block. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Gas leak closes Langley’s 200th Street Friday afternoon

Langley Thunder is competing in the Western Lacrosse Association championship. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Can Langley Thunder bring the trophy home?

Alder Grove Heritage Society president Tami Quiring stands with a story boards showing information about the first two fairs held by Aldergrove Agricultural Association, in 1912 and 1913. The association records were donated to the heritage group earlier this year by the estate of former president Tina Nikkel. (Frank Buckholtz/Special to The Star)
Lots of people stop by Aldergrove’s museum during Heritage Day

A young rider guides a horse at tbird, rated as the best facility for developing new talent in Canada by Dayton Gorsline, Jumping Youth Development Program Advisor for the Equestrian Canada (EC) Jumping Talent ID Program. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunderbird Show Park rated best in Canada for encouraging young talent