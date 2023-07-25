RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

RCMP say the body of a man was pulled from Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival. File photo

Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival

RCMP say it’s not clear if the man was attending the event

RCMP say the body of a Calgary man was discovered in the Salmo River one day after the Shambhala Music Festival.

Police announced in a statement Tuesday that divers contracted by the festival to recover garbage from the river found the 43-year-old on Monday and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

It’s not clear if the unidentified man was attending the festival at the time of his death. Police say he appears to have drowned and don’t suspect foul play.

Shambhala, an electronic music festival located south of Nelson, ran Thursday to Sunday.

READ MORE:

Portable drug-testing ‘robot’ heading to Shambhala Music Festival

B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health

RCMP still searching for man who went missing after Shambhala

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Love beyond words’: Family of 2 missing B.C. children release statement
Next story
B.C. working to source hay, feed for farmers in need immediately

Just Posted

The BC Securities Commission has accused six Lower Mainland residents of a $46 million stock scheme. (Pixabay Image)
BCSC claims pump and dump scam headed by Langley, Surrey brothers netted $46 million

Brenda and Max Montague were “amazed” to see a bald eagle swimming with a trout in its talons last week in a small privately owned lake in South Langley. “We are in the process of filing for a restocking permit,” she explained. “However, government regulations stipulate that all properties with a vested interest in the lake must agree.” This recent sighting reinforced her feelings that restocking is critical to the lake’s preservation. “It would be a shame to lose a vibrant ecosystem such as this,” Montague said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Dinner time in South Langley lake

West Coast Slackers is a new country band lead by Langley’s Shawn Meehan (right). They will be performing at SunFest next month, in primetime Saturday night on the main stage. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: ‘Dual persona’ lands Langley musician on Sunfest main stage

A kayaking selfie in the Columbia Wetlands, showing me with my son, Victor, in the background. (David Clements/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN BEAT: New admirer of a B.C. treasure