RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

An Alberta woman has died after a tragic drowning incident at Kootenay National Park, according to Columbia Valley RCMP.

The incident happened near Marble Canyon Sunday (Aug. 16) at about 6 p.m., police confirmed Monday.

RCMP were told by witnesses that a woman was being photographed when she suddenly lost her footing, slipped and was swept away by the current of the river.

A friend of the woman tried to rescue her but was also swept away.

Bystanders, including a medical professional, pulled the woman from the water approximately one kilometre downstream where they attempted to save the woman. Despite their best efforts, the 34-year-old Calgary woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The friend, a 29-year-old Calgary man, was eventually pulled from the canyon by Parks Canada Visitor Safety crews executing a high angle rope rescue.

He was then airlifted by STARS air ambulance from Alberta to a hospital in Calgary for treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not yet spoken with police or is in need of emotional support is encouraged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COMMUTER ALERT: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 Langley
Next story
Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

Just Posted

Double murderer returns to court over Langley drug charge

Travis MacPhail’s trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 1

Langley Nordstrom Rack opening in September

The luxury discount store is the first in British Columbia

Black Press Media’s new real estate platform helps you Find. Love. Live. that new home

New web portal launches for Langley and Abbotsford but watch for it to expand in the coming months

COMMUTER ALERT: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 Langley

Crews are en route

WEATHER: Special air quality alert in effect for Langley

Temperatures will reach 25 C Monday

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Mounties launch probe after $230K ‘disappears’ from Coquitlam Little League funds

Discrepancy was discovered when refunds were being issued for cancelled season

Surrey woman left with life-threatening injuries after Coquitlam crash

RCMP are looking for footage of the crash

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Fraser Valley Bandits shut out of CEBL awards

Despite turnaround season Abbotsford-based basketball team not up for any awards

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

BREAKING: RCMP searching after reported Harrison Lake drowning

Search and Rescue volunteers are assisting

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Searing heat and humidity leads to air quality alert

The high concentrations of ozone are expected to continue today, and maybe longer

Most Read