Calls to Township fire spiked on Monday, the City received few calls

Township of Langley fire crews saw an increase in call volume on Monday. (TOLFireFighters/Twitter)

Calls to Township fire spiked on Monday after icy winter conditions put Langley in a deep freeze.

Township fire responded to 45 calls since Monday morning, two of which were for structure fires, according to Township assistant fire chief Monty Armstrong.

“We had more than double our [average] call volume,” he said.

However, it is not unusual to see an increase in calls when the weather turns, Armstrong added.

On average, Township fire receives 18 to 22 calls.

On Monday, around 5:30 a.m. crews responded to a structure fire in the 21100-block of 80B Ave. and then another structure fire on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the 2100-block on 216th Street.

Both fires were related to heating appliances.

“People are using space heaters to stay warm,” said Armstrong.

No one was injured in either incident.

Fire crews are urging the public be safe when using heaters.

“If you’re using a heater, make sure it’s properly ventilated… or not too big for the circuit,” Armstrong said.

Also, the heater should be a safe distance from drapes or furniture, he added.

Meanwhile, it was much quieter in Langley City.

The City received two calls related to the weather over the past 24 hours, according to Langley City fire chief Rory Thompson.

One was for an elderly woman who slipped on an icy path, and another for a four car collision.

In both cases there were no injuries reported.

More snow is expected for Langley starting Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

