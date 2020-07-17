The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service fined a camper in Chilliwack after they left pork chops out in the open to defrost while their group went riding. (Jill Hayward photo - Sept. 17, 2008)

Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

Camper left pork chops out in the open to thaw while they went riding, say conservation officers

Conservation officers are reminding people to keep their campsites bear-proof after a person in Chilliwack left some meat out in an area where bears have been spotted.

The camper left pork chops out in the open to defrost while their group went riding, British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) tweeted on July 14.

The person was fined for attracting dangerous wildlife.

Bear activity had already been reported at the recreational site, BCCOS added.

People are urged to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline to report any human-wildlife conflicts where public safety may be at risk, such as this one.

Call the 24-hour RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277) or #7277 on the Telus Mobility Network.

RELATED: Two charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Hortons Timbits

RELATED: ‘Very bad idea’: Wildlife centre asks drivers to stop feeding bear on Vancouver Island

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wildlife enforcement

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Murdered Langley man’s memorial car show hits the road as Cannonball Cruise around Fraser Valley
Next story
BC Liberals barred from Vancouver Pride Parade if Chilliwack-Kent MLA isn’t ousted

Just Posted

Murdered Langley man’s memorial car show hits the road as Cannonball Cruise around Fraser Valley

Bradley McPherson is remembered in every $1,000 scholarship given out to a deserving Langley student

Secret BMX park built by teens shuttered by Langley Township

Environmental and safety concerns were cited after the illicit bike park was discovered

Community grants could be cut because of COVID-19 shutdown, City councillor warns

Closure of Cascades Casino will mean a smaller share of profits, Rudy Storteboom predicts

VIDEO: Critter Care in Langley cancels annual open house

Annual event in the past has helped the non-profit raise $30,000

Aldergrove disc golf park ranked 27th in world receives $70,000 from Otter Co-op for new pavilion

The course enhancement was one of 17 projects chosen of 900 in Canada for Co-op Community Spaces

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Black, Indigenous people report misconduct by B.C.’s municipal police forces twice as often as others

Black, Indigenous and Middle Eastern people filed 20 per cent of all complaints with the OPCC

BC Liberals barred from Vancouver Pride Parade if Chilliwack-Kent MLA isn’t ousted

Society that runs the annual parade says failure to do so shows the party is tolerant of homophobia

Camper in Fraser Valley fined after leaving meat out to defrost in area where bears are

Camper left pork chops out in the open to thaw while they went riding, say conservation officers

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Abbotsford Police seek suspect in stabbing incident

30-year-old Matthew Roy now faces three charges after July 13 incident

Prisoner serving life sentence dies at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution

David Brault has been imprisoned since 1969 for his part in the killing of two men in Ottawa

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

One injured in targeted shooting in North Delta

Delta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 12:20 a.m. on July 17

Most Read