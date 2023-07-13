Security footage shows two men illegally dumping 10 bags of drywall into an Abbotsford area school dumpster. (Crimestoppers image)

Can you identify 2 men who dumped drywall at an Abbotsford school?

Police hoping public can help identify men who dumped building materials, possibly asbestos

Police are hoping the public can help identify two men who illegally dumped asbestos at an Abbotsford school.

The pair were caught on camera dumping 10 garbage bags full of drywall that are believed to be contaminated with asbestos. The call for the public’s help does not name the school where the dumping took place, but does list an address of 35000 Old Clayburn Road, which is adjacent to Abbotsford Christian Secondary in the McKee neighbourhood.

The incident took place on July 8 at about 9:52 p.m.

It is illegal to discard asbestos-containing materials anywhere except a proper facility.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or at solvecrime.ca, or download the “P3 Tips” app.

