Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Canada has grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8s following the fatal plane crash in Ethiopia.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau on Wednesday morning issued a safety notice, banning domestic or foreign Max 8s from taking off, landing or flying through Canadian airspace.

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in Sunday’s plane crash in Addis Ababa, prompting more than 30 countries to ground the plane model until an investigation is conducted.

The crash in Ethiopia follows an October crash in Indonesia, which killed 189 people. Both involved the Boeing 737 Max 8.

READ MORE: Growing number of Boeing Max 8 planes grounded after crash

READ MORE: Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

He said the decision to ban the plane out of national airspace follows data obtained through satellite intelligence. The data is inconclusive, he said, but it does show similarities between the two crashes.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel
Next story
B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: Aldergrove Town Centre includes 28-storey tower and community parkade

The open house visualized the transformation of the central site in three distinct phases.

Tandem parking cut but not eliminated for Langley townhouses

Council has been debating whether tandem parking affects neighbourhood parking

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds to play Kelowna for league championship

Team of mostly Langley hockey players takes on Okanagan Rockets in B.C. Minor Midget League finals

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

The tremors were not felt but provide useful information to scientists

‘Modesty is important:’ New dress code moves ahead in Chilliwack despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, board votes in favour of moving dress code policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Delta police said the driver was going north in a southbound lane late Tuesday night

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Jaws of Life used to rescue woman after head-on Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say early indications are that a car pulled out in front of a flatbed truck at a stop sign

Most Read