Canada can expect election meddling, but not on scale seen in U.S., spies warn

The Communications Security Establishment released an assessment on the upcoming federal election

A voter casts a ballot in the 2011 federal election in Toronto on May 2, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Canadian voters will very likely experience some kind of online foreign interference related to the coming federal election, a new report from the national cyberspy agency warns.

But the agency says the meddling is unlikely to be on the scale of Russian interference against the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

READ MORE: Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

In an assessment released on Monday, Canada’s Communications Security Establishment says that last year half of all advanced democracies holding national elections were targeted by cyberthreat activity.

It’s a threefold increase since 2015, and the Ottawa-based CSE expects the upward trend to continue this year.

The report suggests Canada can expect foreign adversaries to try to sway voters by focusing on polarizing social and political issues, promoting the popularity of one party over another, or trying to shape the public statements and policy choices of a candidate.

Malign actors also use cybertools to target the websites, email, social-media accounts, networks and devices of political parties, candidates and their staff, the report adds.

The CSE’s assessment, an update of a pathbreaking effort two years ago, is being presented at a news conference this morning by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould.

It comes just six months before Canadians head to the ballot box in a federal election.

Electoral processes around the world have been targeted by cyberthreat activity in recent years, the CSE says.

“However, as we noted in 2017, Canada’s federal elections are largely paper-based and Elections Canada has a number of legal, procedural and information technology (IT) measures in place that provide very robust protections against attempts to covertly change the official vote count.”

It is likely, however, that adversaries will try to deface websites or steal personal information that could be used to send out incorrect information to Canadians, causing some kind of disruption to the election process, the report says.

The aim of such activity would be to “sow doubt among voters,” making them question the election’s legitimacy or discouraging them from even taking part.

Nefarious actors hijack Twitter accounts or open new ones that tweet about popular subjects like sports or entertainment to gain followers, the CSE notes. “However, these accounts then switch to political messaging with Canadian themes following international events involving Canada.”

The report cites a 2016 episode in which false information appeared online about a “failed Canadian raid” against Russian separatist positions in Ukraine, alleging that 11 Canadian military personnel were killed. People shared an English-language version of the item over 3,000 times on Facebook.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Toronto neurosurgeon pleads guilty in wife’s death

Just Posted

VIDEO: One person injured as fire destroys private auto shop near Langley home

Several classic cars destroyed in blaze that closed the 1400-block of 232nd Street

Langley swimmers record multiple firsts at Lower Mainland regional swim meet

Langley Olympian Swim Club wraps up winter season

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell, born prematurely in 2017, touched many hearts

VIDEO: Overtime win helps Giants secure 2-1 playoff victory in Langley

G-Men lead the semifinal best-of-seven playoff series against Victoria 2-0 after second at home win

WATCH: ‘Best of the best’ young gymnasts compete in Langley

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

5 to start your day

Vintage cars destroyed in fire, gas prices hit $1.33 a litre in Maple Ridge, and more

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Councillors to decide on White Rock Pier reconstruction contract

The city received five bids for the work, which range from $3 million to $6.5 million

Most Read