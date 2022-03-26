In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the leaders of the European Council during their summit in Brussels from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the leaders of the European Council during their summit in Brussels from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Canada, Europe to co-host social media fundraiser for displaced Ukrainians

The goal is to raise money to help the millions of refugees and internally displaced Ukrainians

Canada and the European Commission will spearhead an international fundraising campaign to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The fundraising effort, called “Stand Up For Ukraine” will engage politicians, artists and businesses, among others, and is to culminate with an April 9 pledging event to be hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

They are partnering with the international advocacy organization Global Citizen to raise funds for the humanitarian crisis spawned by the worst fighting in Europe since the Second World War.

A statement from Trudeau’s office says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is inviting musicians, actors, athletes, business leaders, politicians and anybody else so inclined to take part in a large-scale social media rally to help his besieged country.

The goal is to raise money to help the millions of refugees and internally displaced Ukrainians forced to flee their homes following the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country.

Trudeau and von der Leyen met this week in Brussels on the prime minister’s second trip to Europe in two weeks to confer with allies on the Russian attack.

– The Canadian Press

Ukraine

Previous story
Alberta’s Kenney defends calling party opponents ‘lunatics,’ comparing them to bugs
Next story
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Just Posted

Self-proclaimed underdogs, Team Andrews of Langley won the BC seniors women’s title this past weekend. The provincials were held in Chilliwack. (CurlBC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Curling foursome steal BC seniors crown

Langley RCMP are being joined by IHIT in investigating a suspicious death in Walnut Grove on Friday, March 25, 2022, near the Highway Hotel. (Advance Times files)
VIDEO: IHIT joins Langley Mounties’ investigation in Walnut Grove

Langley Township fire crews were called to a home at 203rd Street and 43A Avenue for a garage fire on Friday, March 25, 2022. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Garage destroyed in South Langley Friday afternoon

Fort Langley United has had a good second half of their winter season, racking up eight wins, one tie and only one defeat (file)
Fort Langley United wraps up winter season with a record of eight wins, one tie and only one defeat