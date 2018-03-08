TRADE TALKS

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Canada can breathe easier, for now: It’s getting relief from U.S. tariffs for an undetermined period.

U.S. President Donald Trump is signing proclamations hammering global steel and aluminum imports with tariffs of 25 and 10 per cent. They go into effect in 15 days.

Trump is signing the documents at the White House, surrounded by steelworkers.

Only two countries are getting relief: Canada and Mexico.

Speaking in a briefing, a senior administration official says there’s no end date set on the exclusions.

More Coming

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected today
Next story
Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

Just Posted

Former president of Surrey Sikh temple calls for new lawyer, as he’s about to be sentenced in wife’s death

Baldev Singh Kalsi pleaded guilty in November to manslaughter

Spartans set their sights on banners

Trinity Western men’s volleyball team will play for gold at Langley Events Centre on Saturday night

Giants finally ground Rockets in Kelowna

Vancouver had lost 26 straight games in Kelowna, dating back to 2011

Vancouver Giants topple top-tier team in overtime

The Langley-based hockey team heads to Washington next, for a game against the Tri-City Americans.

Glut of San Fran dogs coming to Langley for adoption this weekend

A U.S. animal rescue brings 54 dogs – of varying sizes from San Francisco – to PetSmart in Langley.

WATCH: Firefighters use jaws of life to extract Langley crash victim

A collision Wednesday afternoon saw one woman taken by ambulance.

Less snow good news for Lower Mainland bridge costs

Province spent $3 million less clearing ice and snow off bridges

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

Vancouver police identify Chilliwack suspect in violent pot shop robbery

WATCH: VPD release security video from the November theft.

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

Most Read