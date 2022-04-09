Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave a press conference before the release of the federal budget, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Trudeau says Canada is donating another $220 million to the COVAX global vaccine sharing alliance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave a press conference before the release of the federal budget, on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Trudeau says Canada is donating another $220 million to the COVAX global vaccine sharing alliance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada offers more money to COVAX while vaccine dose donations stall

$220 million to help Canada make good on its commitment to donate at least 200 million doses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is donating another $220 million to the COVAX global vaccine sharing alliance.

The funds will bring Canada’s total monetary donation to COVAX to about $700 million for the purchase, delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income nations.

The cash is intended to help Canada make good on its commitment to donate at least 200 million doses by the end of the year, including at least 38 million doses from its own domestic supplies.

Thus far Canada has shipped 14.2 million doses to 19 countries via COVAX and another 762,000 directly to six countries through bilateral vaccine donation agreements.

It says another 87 million doses were purchased by COVAX with Canada’s previous financial donations — but that is based on a formula for the cost per dose developed by the United Kingdom and COVAX itself says it cannot confirm the exact number.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a recent interview that Canada won’t ship donated doses until it is certain they can be distributed and used by the recipient country before they expire.

– The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
‘Crisis in the justice system’: Alberta prosecutors consider strike action
Next story
Preliminary report finds complaints about Air Canada CEO speech founded: commissioner

Just Posted

Giants fell to the Portland Winterhawks at Langley Events Centre Friday night, by the score of 7-2. ( Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Portland knocks Giants down another notch

Nichole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), suggested those passionate about water conservation to install home a rain barrel and collect rain water. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley non-profit hosting online sale of rain barrels

On their honeymoon, the Marrs took a VW camper van across Canada. For their 50th anniversary they’re repeating the trip, in the comfort of a motorhome, and with the goal of raising $50,000 for Project Resiliency. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley couple raising $50K on 50th anniversary cross-country trip

Pipes that are part of the future expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline route are in a field off Telegraph Trail west of Glover Road on Friday, April 8. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Construction of Trans Mountain Pipeline underway in Langley