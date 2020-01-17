Canada Post driver in serious condition after ice falls through windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

A Canada Post driver has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a piece of ice fell through a vehicle’s windshield at the Massey Tunnel.

The incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on the Richmond side of the tunnel, Deas Island RCMP confirmed Friday afternoon.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, two paramedics were dispatched to the scene and one person was taken away to hospital.

RCMP are expected to offer further detail within the hour. Black Press Media has reached out to Canada Post.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
