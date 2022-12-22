Canada Post service in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland has been moved from red alert to yellow alert status. (Paul Henderson/Black Press)

Canada Post service in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland has been moved from red alert to yellow alert status. (Paul Henderson/Black Press)

Canada Post service moves from red to yellow in Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland

Red alert status had been posted on Dec. 20, yellow status shared on afternoon of Dec. 21

Mail delivery for two regions of British Columbia has been moved from a red alert to a yellow alert, meaning service has resumed but there may be delays.

Canada Post issued red service alerts on Tuesday (Dec. 20) for three regions of the province following delivery challenges due to snow and poor weather, but that alert was then adjusted to yellow for two of those regions on Wednesday (Dec. 21) afternoon.

The following regions went from red to yellow:

  • Fraser Valley
  • Metro Vancouver

South Vancouver Island remains on red alert and the yellow alert status in Kamloops, Kelowna, North and Central B.C. and Powell River remains at yellow. Vancouver Island (outside of the south region) was issued a yellow alert on Monday (Dec. 19) and remains unchanged.

For more information on service delays, visit canadapost-postescanada.ca/cpc/doc/en/news-and-media/delivery-service-alerts.pdf.

RELATED: Snowstorm stops mail service in Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCanada Post

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.
Next story
Abbotsford police catch ‘grinch,’ recover Amazon packages with help of a snowdrift

Just Posted

Who would you find out hiking in this past weekend’s snow? A group of outdoor enthusiasts – of course. A die-hard group from the Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club did a cold snowy hike from Derby Reach, along the Fort to Fort Trail and Houston Trail, before returning to the covered picnic area at Derby for a fire, hot chocolate, food, and Christmas carols. “Great day,” said photographer Ron Paley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Weather doesn’t deter devoted outdoor enthusiasts

Wildlife Preservation Canada shared a picture of an Oregon spotted frog up close. (Pourya Sardari, WPC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
GREEN BEAT: Hope for the seldom spotted Oregon spotted frog

Beverley Genge said a donation drive by people in two Walnut Grove seniors’ housing complexes and St. George’s Church to gather socks for the needy collected 641 pairs, the most ever.Genge (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 641 socks for homeless gathered by Walnut Grove seniors

Bedford Channel froze in the ongoing cold snap, in this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Wout Brouwer/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Bedford Channel freezes at Fort Langley