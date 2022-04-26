Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post to briefly resume mail service in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Groups in the Downtown Eastside say suspension endangers safety of those who rely on the mail

Canada Post is temporarily resuming service delivery to Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside more than a month after it stopped bringing mail to a two-block area over safety concerns.

A statement from the Crown corporation says carriers will be delivering in the area Tuesday to Friday this week, allowing for a temporary return to service.

It says it will also extend the hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Woodland Drive postal facility, the site 14 blocks from the neighbourhood where the mail is being rerouted.

The statement says the post office understands the concerns being raised about the importance of the service and it is working hard to put measures in place to provide that delivery.

Groups organizing an afternoon protest today in the Downtown Eastside say the suspension endangers the health and safety of those who rely on the mail to receive paycheques and social and disability assistance.

Canada Post hasn’t said what set off the suspension of service on March 23, other than to say it has safety concerns for its carriers.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Canada Post deliveries paused in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside over safety concerns

Canada PostVancouver

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity
Next story
Metro Vancouver experts weigh in as RBC predicts cooling of B.C. housing market

Just Posted

A fire of trash on an Aldergrove property Saturday is the 13th incident that the Langley Township Fire Department has responded to there since the start of 2019. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fire crews deal with 13th fire in four years on Aldergrove property

A London double-decker bus used to promote the film “To Sir With Love” was back at the Sunday, April 24 St. George’s Motoring Show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club at the historic Fort Langley Community hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley Area Mostly British car show resumes in Fort Langley after two-year interruption

Aldergrove resident Ben Campen brought his 1963 Corvair Monza to the Country Car Show held at Aldergrove Community Secondary School on Sunday, April 24. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Country Car show returns to Aldergrove

RCMP patch. (Black Press Media files)
Truck crash closes Langley’s 16th Avenue for hours