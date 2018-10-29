Postal workers strike at the Canada Post depot in Glanford on the first day of rotating strikes across Canada. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities go on strike

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge and Chilliwack

Canada Post workers in four Lower Mainland cities were set to walk off the job on Monday, as part of the union’s rotating strikes that began last week.

In a series of posts on social media, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced strikes in Surrey, Squamish, Chilliwack and Maple Ridge.

There would be no mail pickup delivery or pickup in the striking cities.

Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton said the company remains “committed to the bargaining process” and that a federally-appointed mediator is helping with negotiations.

Hamilton said the employer had made “significant” offers to the union, including better wages, benefits, and job security, without asking for concessions.

The union has said workers are striking for job security, better health and safety measures, an end to forced overtime, and service expansion and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers.

“Postal workers are fighting for good jobs, which balance work and home life, equality for all our workers and safe working condition,” said union national president Mike Palecek in a statement.

“We are also bargaining for the future – future employees and everyone who relies on the postal service. It’s time to look at expanded public services like postal banking and senior check-ins.”

Monday’s strikes come on top of the 3,400 postal workers who walked off the job last week in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby and Richmond, and have since returned.

READ MORE: 3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

Elections BC did not immediately return comment on how ballots for the mail-in electoral reform referendum would be affected.

