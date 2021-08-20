Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says his department will accelerate the processing of the families of interpreters and others who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan to evacuate as many approved people as possible quickly. Refugees from Afghanistan and Canadian Citizens board a bus after being processed at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021, after arriving indirectly from Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says his department will accelerate the processing of the families of interpreters and others who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan to evacuate as many approved people as possible quickly. Refugees from Afghanistan and Canadian Citizens board a bus after being processed at Pearson Airport in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021, after arriving indirectly from Afghanistan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada ramping up evacuation from Kabul with faster processing, fewer hurdles

The main obstacle remains the Taliban checkpoints that Afghans have to go through to reach the airport

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says his department will accelerate the processing of the families of interpreters and others who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan to quickly evacuate as many approved people as possible.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Mendicino says the department is ramping up the processing of Afghan refugees by adding resources to the operation.

He says the government is not requiring passports or COVID-19 negative tests from the Afghan passengers and is deferring biometric screening to a third country, where it’s safe for the evacuees and the government officials to take the biometrics.

Mendicino says the main obstacle remains the Taliban checkpoints that Afghans have to go through to reach the Kabul airport.

The Department of National Defence Canada announced this week that two C-17 transport aircraft had been deployed to conduct regular flights out of Kabul.

Defence Department spokeswoman Jessica Lamirande said in an email Thursday that the C-17s have been reconfigured to maximize the number of passengers they can carry and have begun to fly in and out of Kabul.

Mendicino says almost 1,000 Afghan refugees have already arrived in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on the campaign trail Thursday that Canada has military personnel on the ground in Afghanistan to help evacuating Afghan refugees.

Those Afghans include former interpreters and support staff as well as their families, who are now at risk of Taliban arrest or worse for having worked with the Canadian military and other organizations after the militant group took over the country.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

federal government

Previous story
Truck driver in Langley fails to yield, sends 60-year-old pedestrian to hospital
Next story
United States extends border restrictions for Canada, Mexico to Sept. 21

Just Posted

Dr. Anita Coté (centre) leads TWU students to investigate cardiovascular disease risk and mitigation factors. (TWU)
Older women’s heart health ‘unnoticed, and definitely understudied,’ Langley researcher says

On Aug. 12, 2021 the Washington State Department of Agriculture captured a live Asian giant hornet east of Blaine, Wash. The insect was tagged so it can lead the team back to a nest. (Washington State Department of Agriculture/Facebook)
VIDEO: Asian giant hornet nest found in Blaine, Wash., days after Langley Township issued alert

In 2018, an Aldergrove senior with serious health issues was getting by with base heaters, until a crew from Langley-based Gandy Installations showed up to install a new advanced heater, free. (file)
Someone in Langley needs a new heating system and can’t afford it. Here’s how to help.

Last weekend was the end of Pick Up Picnics and the Downtown Langley Business Association celebrated a “successful” seven weeks with a Pick Up Picnic lunch and a concert in Douglas Park, said executive director Teri James. (CK Wright Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City picnic program benefits food bank