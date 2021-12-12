A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

CRA has not provided an estimated time of reopening

The Canada Revenue Agency’s website remained down as of midday Sunday (Dec. 12) marking the third day in a row that the service was down due to a “security vulnerability.”

The vulnerability first shut down the CRA’s site on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have proactively decided to take our systems offline while we work to apply the appropriate security upgrades to our systems,” the CRA posted to social media Friday.

“There is currently no indication that CRA systems have been compromised, or that there has been any unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”

The CRA said its services would be back online “as soon as possible.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cybersecurity

Previous story
Marley and Cratchit collecting from Langley businesses for children’s charities
Next story
Langley sees slow uptake of COVID vaccine for kids

Just Posted

The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage from Europe to North America in 1912. (Files)
LETTER: Langley resident responds to opinion column with additional history

Saturday night, Dec. 11, in Victoria the Vancouver Giants fell 5-2 to the Victoria Royals. The goals came from Justin Lies and Ethan Semeniuk and Will Gurski made 36 saves. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants fall to Victoria Royals

Undated Google Street View image of 192nd St. overpass at Hwy. 1. Traffic will be limited to one alternating lane while repairs to the deck are carried out from 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13. (Google)
Overnight overpass repair could delay drivers using 192nd St. crossing

Langley and the Lower Mainland continued to see a general decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last week, according to the BCCDC. (BCCDC)
Langley sees slow uptake of COVID vaccine for kids