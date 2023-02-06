A man walks among rubble as he searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.  <i data-stringify-type="italic" style="box-sizing: inherit; color: rgb(29, 28, 29); font-family: Slack-Lato, Slack-Fractions, appleLogo, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-variant-ligatures: common-ligatures; orphans: 2; widows: 2; background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); text-decoration-thickness: initial;">Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada “stands ready” to provide help after a powerful earthquake toppled buildings and killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/</em>AP/Khalil Hamra

Canada ‘stands ready’ to help after deadly earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria: Trudeau

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond on whether any Canadians were affected

Canada stood ready to provide help in the aftermath of a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday, with over 2,300 people reported dead.

Authorities feared the death toll could climb as rescue workers and residents searched the rubble of toppled buildings for survivors.

Trudeau said the reports and images from Turkey and Syria were “devastating”.

“Canada stands ready to provide assistance,” he said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these major earthquakes, and our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones.”

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Monday’s quake at 7.8, with a depth of 18 kilometres. Hours later, a 7.5 magnitude quake struck more than 100 kilometres away.

The second jolt was considered an aftershock because it took place on the same fault line as the first, according to a USGS seismologist.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday about whether any Canadians were affected.

The quake, which was centred on Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, piled more misery on a region shaped on both sides of the border by more than a decade of civil war in Syria.

Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 330 kilometres to the northeast.

The Conservatives would support “any effort by Canadians and the Canadian government to provide assistance,” Conservative foreign affairs critic MP Michael Chong said in a tweet.

NDP foreign affairs critic MP Heather McPherson urged the federal government to send immediate humanitarian support. The crisis in Syria was already underfunded, she said in a tweet, and many Syrians were waiting for resettlement.

The region in Turkey hit by the earthquake sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 people were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

— With files from The Associated Press.

RELATED: Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300

RELATED: Strongest earthquake in decades startles western New York

EarthquakeMiddle EastSyriaTurkey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rogue Langley pig turned Cowichan sanctuary resident dies
Next story
West Kelowna McDonald’s sued in slip and fall lawsuit

Just Posted

Damian Palmieri in action as a ninja turtle at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 5. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants snap losing streak in ninja turtle jerseys

First responders at the scene of a wall collapse on a construction site in Aldergrove on Monday, Feb. 6. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Wall collapses on workers at Aldergrove construction site

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley renter calls for permit parking

This is Cannabis wanted to open a store that would be located just over the 200-metre minimum from Langley Christian School. (From submission to Township)
VIDEO: Langley Township council says no to Murrayville cannabis store down the road from school

Pop-up banner image