Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says the Canadian economy could benefit from a faster economic rebound in the United States this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says the Canadian economy could benefit from a faster economic rebound in the United States this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Canada to benefit from U.S. rebound, says OECD

Report says Canada’s economy is expected to grow 4.7% this year, while the U.S. is slated to grow 6.5%

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says Canada could benefit from a faster economic rebound in the United States this year.

The OECD’s new forecast says the world economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis faster than expected, thanks in part to successful coronavirus vaccines and U.S. stimulus efforts, but the improvements are uneven and joblessness remains a big concern.

The OECD now expects global output to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the middle of this year, and raised its expectations for global gross domestic product growth this year and next year.

But the organization warned of divergence in progress, with faster growth in China and the U.S. while some other regions are expected to continue struggling until the end of 2022.

The report says Canada’s economy is expected to grow 4.7 per cent this year, while the U.S. is slated to grow 6.5 per cent.

The organization says that strong fiscal support in the U.S. should lead to beneficial spillovers for other economies, particularly Canada and Mexico.

— With files from the Associated Press

The Canadian Press

CoronaviruseconomyUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buckingham Palace’s silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor
Next story
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

Just Posted

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 1 in Langley Monday night

Crash has since been cleared and roadway has been re-opened

Langley’s Otter Flying Feathers 4-H Club is adapting and persevering, according to A.J. Porohowski, club president and 4H ambassador, seen here by his barn, holding a quail (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Getting through the pandemic: how a Langley 4-H club has adapted

While some 4-H clubs have been forced to close, Otter Flying Feathers has persevered

Rebecca Deil (left) and Emily Comeau making the Pink Boots beer. (KPU/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
KPU women brew Pink Boots beer in honour of International Women’s Day

The beer will be available for purchase here in Langley

Cloverdale actress Emma Oliver is seen in her “Tailie” costume during some downtime while filming the Netflix series Snowpiercer. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale’s Emma Oliver ‘just loves’ acting; she’s now filming season three of Snowpiercer in Langley

Cloverdale kid shines in Netflix series Snowpiercer

Limited edition light weight starter disc frisbee golf sets from Raptor’s Knoll are for sale. (Special to The Star)
Construction begins on community pavilion at Aldergrove’s ‘booming” Frisbee golf course

Co-founder says Raptors Knoll gets so busy with players, a second course would get completely filled

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is displayed in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
About 15,000 COVID-19 shots booked on Day 1 in B.C., more than half in Fraser Health

The ministry says only 369 bookings were made in Vancouver Coastal Health

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Montreal Canadiens right wing Paul Byron (41) fights for control of the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) during first period NHL action in Vancouver, Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Captain Clutch: Horvat nets shootout winner as Canucks edge Habs 2-1

Vancouver, Montreal tangle again on Wednesday

A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)
Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

Parents and children enjoy Family Day as they take to the ice on a home made ice rink in a city park in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Restrictions meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 are easing in parts of Ontario and Quebec and all of New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
U.S. issues advice to those fully vaccinated, but no shift in Canada yet

Americans who have waited two weeks since their second required shot can spend time with other immunized people

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
New COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home includes fully vaccinated seniors: Henry

Two staff and 10 residents tested positive at Cottonwoods Care Centre

Most Read