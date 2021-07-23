A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada to resettle Afghans who worked with military, embassy

It will also include cooks, drivers and other staff employed at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul

The federal government says it will fast-track the resettlement of Afghans who previously worked with the Canadian military and embassy and are now at risk from the Taliban.

The move follows weeks of pressure from Canadian veterans and others worried that Afghans who supported Canada are in danger as the Taliban makes rapid gains across the country.

Cabinet ministers say those who will be eligible for the special immigration measure include former interpreters and translators who worked with the Canadian military during this country’s 13-year war in Afghanistan.

It will also include cooks, drivers and other staff employed at the Canadian Embassy in Kabul.

The ministers say teams are now on the ground to identify potential applicants, but would not provide details on how Afghans will be brought to Canada citing security concerns.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the government recognizes the urgency of the situation, but would not say when Afghans would start to arrive in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Police search for another man, missing from Manning Park, with link to dead hiker Jordan Naterer
Next story
B.C. says expanding emergency alert for wildfires is a priority, but no timeline set

Just Posted

A wildfire burns in the mountains north of Lytton on July 1, 2021, during record high temperatures. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
LETTER: Langley resident encourages green living but says planet will still get hotter

Charlie Grahn, treasurer of the Vancouver chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, with the crashed car that will warn local drivers in Langley this month. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crashed car reminds Langley drivers not to get behind the wheel impaired

Einstein has been with LAPS for more than one year and is looking for his fur-ever home. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Winner chosen for record-breaking LAPS Dream Vacation Lottery

Langley Thunder's Trevayne Hunter is closely watched by a Port Coquitlam Saints defender during BCJALL action at Langley Events Centre earlier this month. Hunter had a hand in all five of his team's goals in a 8-5 loss on July 21 in Coquitlam to the host Adanacs. (Damon James Langley Events Centre file photo)
Adanacs defeat Thunder at Poirier Sports Complex