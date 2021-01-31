Paramedics wheel a patient into the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Paramedics wheel a patient into the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 20,000

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

More than 20,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in Canada.

The sobering figure emerged this morning after Quebec reported 31 new fatalities related to the virus.

Canada has now recorded 20,016 deaths since the first case of COVID-19 surfaced in the country just over a year ago.

An average of 138 people with COVID-19 have died each day over the past week.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, has said the number of new daily cases is trending down.

But she’s warned that it’s still too soon to lift widespread public health restrictions, saying the virus is still spreading rapidly across parts of the country.

More coming.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Overdose Prevention Site looking for Langley location to reduce deaths
Next story
COVID-19 case reported at Langley Secondary School

Just Posted

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at LSS (Langley Advance Times file)
COVID-19 case reported at Langley Secondary School

Person is self-isolating at home

LOSC members Sevi Parr, Hugh McNeill, Isabella Brunoro have signed with ‘powerhouse’ universities (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Olympian Swim Club members win university scholarships

Trio join ‘powerhouse’ university swim programs at McGill, UBC and U of T

Savanah Roberts of the Langley Fastball Association Lightning Bolts was one of 250 players in 20 teams competing in the 2018 Softball B.C. U12 Regional Championships at Noel Booth Park. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley Fastball Association aims for ‘normal’ season, offers early bird discount

Those interested have till midnight Sunday, Jan. 31 to sign up

A coyote travels near human habitation in this photo by Langley Advance Times reader Anjeleesel Vaz, who said it was taken on Old Yale Road in mid-January (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Coyote sightings rise in Langley

Provincial hot line has logged more calls than all of lost year

Nicholas Monro powered to the finish line en route to the victory in the Men’s 200 Meter Dash at the Cowichan Sportsplex at the BC Summer Games in 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press file)
Langley’s Monro to run for SFU

Former Walnut Grove Gator track star has a winning way

Paramedics wheel a patient into the emergency department at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Canada’s death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 20,000

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53), Nils Hoglander (36) and Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate Hoglander’s goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Canucks extend win streak to 4 after grounding Jets 4-1

Vancouver ends 10-game losing skid against Winnipeg

fd
Fire ‘deliberately set’ at Mission’s Canadian Tire to conceal shoplifting theft

Police believe crime is unrelated to previous arson at store exactly 2 years ago on Jan. 30, 2019

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

Generation Health is a free and virtual 10-week program for children aged eight to 12 years and their families and is offered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver. (Generation Health/Facebook)
Free healthy-eating, active-lifestyles program offered to B.C. families

YMCA of Greater Vancouver to offer 10-week virtual Generation Health program starting February

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Most Read