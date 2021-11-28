FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

Canada’s first 2 cases of Omicron COVID variant detected in Ontario

Both cases are linked to travel

Ontario officials said they’ve detected the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday (Nov. 28).

The cases were reported in two individuals who had recently travelled to Canada from Nigeria. The two individuals are in isolation and contact tracing is ongoing.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and Canada has banned travellers from entering the country if they have travelled from the southern region of the African continent – including South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia – in the past 14 days.

The Canadian cases were identified through whole genome sequencing.

“Early data suggest that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible but evidence is limited at this time,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement Sunday. “There is ongoing international data gathering to determine the impact of this variant on severity of illness and on vaccine effectiveness.”

In a statement Friday, B.C. health officials said that “at this time, there is no evidence that this variant has been introduced into British Columbia.”

Omicron has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization over fears of its transmissibility and how effective vaccines will be against it.

READ MORE: COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert
Next story
UPDATE: Sumas, Wa., sounds flood siren, Nooksack River flowing over U.S. border into Abbotsford

Just Posted

Water rises near Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo/B.C. Ministry of Transportation)
Hwy. 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford closed due to flooding threat

Vancouver Giants won their third road victory in a row Saturday night, Nov. 27, defeating the Spokane Chiefs 3-1. (Larry Brunt/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants excellent adventure wraps up with third win on the road

Concerned about the possibility of more flooding from a second atmospheric river, residents of the Parkway Estates 55-plus residence in Langley City were putting out sandbags to prepare on Sunday, Nov. 28 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Residents of a Langley City 55-plus residence were setting out sandbags on Sunday

Langley's Marlow Pallett said a beaver dam on Munday Creek was causing an issue for salmon heading for their spawning grounds. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Ecologist concerned beaver dam on Langley creek bad for salmon