Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September. Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Canada’s economy contracted slightly in October, with real gross domestic product down 0.1 per cent from September.

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months.

Economists had projected a flat GDP report for October compared with September, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says the month included the biggest decline in retail trade since March 2016.

There were also declines in wholesale trade and manufacturing.

Those declines were only partly offset by an advance in the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector as well as transportation and warehousing services.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm
Next story
After deadly crashes of marquee aircraft, Boeing CEO is out

Just Posted

VIDEO: Sunday skate brings Rivermen and fans together

Tradition goes back to founding of Langley hockey team

WEATHER: Windy weather expected in Langley

There is a chance of showers overnight Monday

VIDEO: Langley Rivermen lose in overtime to Prince George Spruce Kings

Close loss worth a point in standings

VIDEO: Firefighters Candy Cane Run comes to Aldergrove for (maybe) the first time

If it isn’t the very first, it’s the first in a very long time, organizers said

Claus and paws pose for pictures at Langley pet store

Pet owners took their furry friends for Santa snapshots at PetSmart on Sunday afternoon

VIDEO: ‘Fear not,’ says bell-toting Santa

Ol’ St. Nick expects to visit with 10,000-plus at Langley’s Willowbrook mall ahead of Christmas

Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C. mountains

Sea-to-Sky, South Coast inland mountains, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks, Waterton Lakes National Park are affected

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

Most Read