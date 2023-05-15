Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Lametti and the federal government are expected to introduce bail reform laws to the House of Commons as early as tomorrow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Lametti and the federal government are expected to introduce bail reform laws to the House of Commons as early as tomorrow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada’s justice minister planning to introduce bail reforms this week

Justice Minister David Lametti and the federal government are expected to bring forward legislation to enact bail reform as early as tomorrow.

Lametti has said he will make “targeted reforms” to the Criminal Code after the provinces and territories publicly raised concerns about repeat offenders.

The federal government says the reforms will aim to deal with repeat violent offenders and offences involving firearms and other dangerous weapons.

The premiers have asked for a “reverse onus” system for some offences, which would require a person seeking bail to prove why they should not stay behind bars.

Calls for action have grown after several high-profile crimes, including the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer in February, which police say was committed by a man who had been released on bail.

The federal Conservatives and law enforcement leaders have also put pressure on the Liberals to make bail more restrictive.

