FILE – Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet speaks during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday July 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

The manhunt for two fugitives wanted for three murders in northern B.C. cost the Canadian military just under $123,000.

In an email to Black Press Media Thursday, the Canadian Armed Forces said it provided air support in the search for Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, in northern Manitoba.

The RCMP had requested the military’s help on July 26, 11 days after the first killing. Mounties said the two Port Alberni fugitives left a video where they confessed to killing University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck on July 15, and two tourists, American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler, on July 19. They fled to a remote part of northern Manitoba near Gillam and their bodies were found on Aug. 7.

VIDEO: Missing Alberni teens now suspects in three northern B.C. killings

The military sent two planes to assist in the manhunt. These were aCC-130H Hercules aircraft and its crew, which included two pilots, an air combat systems officer, a flight engineer, a loadmaster and two search and rescue technicians; as well as a CP-140 Aurora aircraft and its crew, which included two pilots, one flight engineer, two air combat systems officers and five airborne electronic sensor operators.

READ MORE: RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for McLeod, Schmegelsky

The military aid was called off by the RCMP on July 31. The $123,000 in costs included additional costs for personnel and equipment that were accrued directly as a result of the manhunt, but do not include regular salaries or cost of equipment that the military already had.

Earlier this year, the B.C. RCMP said they spent around $750,000 on the investigation, while Manitoba Mounties spent under $800,000.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP spent roughly $750K on massive manhunt for Schmegelsky, McLeod

READ MORE: Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Manitoba Manhunt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office
Next story
Langley Township tax plan goes to public with 2.98 per cent increase possible

Just Posted

Langley Township tax plan goes to public with 2.98 per cent increase possible

Business and light industrial would face a higher increase under the draft plan

Man shot near Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in Langley dies, IHIT confirms

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is reviewing the incident

WEATHER: A break from the wet weather expected in Langley

A chance of showers remains

Aldergrove Bruins snatch silver in rep tournament

Aldergrove Minor Hockey’s premier Atom players head into playoffs

Public meeting sees Aldergrove town centre met with mixed reviews

Though most were in favour, a few voiced their concern about the project’s density

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Canada Soccer to hold news conference in Langford amidst speculation of international game

Coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer are looking to play as many matches as possible

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

NDP promises commuter rail to the Fraser Valley, but timeline remains fuzzy

Tuesday’s throne speech declares HOV lanes and commuter rail coming to Fraser Valley

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

Most Read