A survey of nearly 3,000 Canadian charities finds more than half couldn’t meet demand for help, while nearly a third reported a significant drop in revenue. A worker fills the shelves at a food bank in Montreal, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A survey of nearly 3,000 Canadian charities finds more than half couldn’t meet demand for help, while nearly a third reported a significant drop in revenue. A worker fills the shelves at a food bank in Montreal, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Canadian charities struggle with staff burnout, revenue, escalating demand: report

Survey finds more than half of charities polled can’t keep up with demand

A survey of nearly 3,000 Canadian charities finds more than half said they couldn’t meet demand for help, while nearly a third reported a significant drop in revenue.

The sixth edition of the Giving Report points to “severe challenges” in the charitable sector, driven by “unprecedented growth in demand … compounded with inflation and revenue shortfalls.”

The online Nanos poll, commissioned by the donation platform CanadaHelps, surveyed 2,948 charity professionals representing 2,860 charities between Nov. 14 and 22, 2022.

“This year’s report makes it abundantly clear that many Canadian charities are beginning to buckle under the strain of increased demand for services and stalled revenues, and we are now at a point where the majority of charities cannot meet demand,” Duke Chang, president and CEO of CanadaHelps, said Tuesday in a release.

The report found 57 per cent of respondents said they could not keep up with increasing need for help, 40 per cent reported higher levels of demand than before the pandemic and 22 per cent said demand “significantly exceeds” capacity.

After inflation, staff burnout was the second highest concern with nearly 60 per cent of charities surveyed reporting the same number of paid staff despite more service demands.

The report says 15 per cent of charities polled had fewer staff since the pandemic started.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

READ MORE: Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government

charity

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. school trustee shares heart-wrenching story of losing son to fentanyl
Next story
Unexplained wealth orders to target organized crime, corrupt foreigners in B.C.

Just Posted

Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward and Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley mayors react to Eby’s housing vision

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season. (Rob Wilton/file)
Vancouver Giants’ netminder Jesper Vikman signs with Las Vegas

Cellist Anne Janelle and ukuleleist James Hill will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, April 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-born ukuleleist to perform classical music concert on Sunday

Elenor, 4, from Murrayville, released Chinook smelts into the Nicomekl River system on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was one of about 600 kids and adults who turned out for the Langley hatchery’s first in-person open house since the pandemic hit. ( Langley Advance Times file)
Kid-friendly open house for salmon release in Langley on Saturday