Canadian Forces Snowbirds not appearing at 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be appearing at this year’s Abbotsford International Airshow.

The Instagram page for the Snowbirds confirmed the detail on Wednesday (Aug. 3) afternoon.

“In the wake of the incident in Fort St John BC, on Tuesday, August 2, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not be able to take part in the @abbyairshow, 5-7 August,” the account stated. “While we are disappointed to not be able to perform, we wish the Abbotsford Air Show and all the attendees the very best.”

According to the page, an investigation will be launched soon to determine the cause of the accident.

The Snowbirds also announced that they will be unable to perform at the Penticton Peach Fest. They were scheduled to appear at the event on Wednesday. They were scheduled to perform on Friday (Aug. 5) evening and close out the show on Saturday (Aug. 6) and Sunday (Aug. 7) in Abbotsford.

A Snowbirds plane crashed on takeoff in Fort St. John, and the pilot did not sustain any injuries but the aircraft was damaged.

One pilot died in a Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on May 17, 2020.

The Snowbirds had been flying across Canada that year in a cross-country celebration dubbed Operation Inspiration. It was created to boost morale for Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Snowbirds did appear at the AIA in 2021 and performed on all three days.

The News inquired about the Snowbirds status for a scheduled show on Aug. 9, but Major Trevor Reid with the Snowbirds stated that it is too early to determine.

