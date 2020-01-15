John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout) John Phillip Stirling (Multnomah County Sheriff handout)

Canadian found with 28 jugs of liquid meth on sailboat off Oregon pleads guilty

John Stirling was discovered with 28 seven-gallon jugs containing liquid meth last April

A 65-year-old man from Canada found having a “possible drug overdose” aboard a sailboat loaded with jugs of liquid methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

KATU-TV reports that prosecutors will recommend John Stirling serve a little over seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. Attorney for Oregon said.

Stirling also agreed to forfeit the sailboat. Stirling pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth under the Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act.

The Coast Guard discovered 28 seven-gallon jugs containing liquid meth during a search of the vessel in April.

Stirling was found on the boat exhibiting signs of a possible drug overdose. Members of the Coast Guard administered medical aid before he was evacuated by helicopter to Astoria and then Portland for medical treatment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Travel advisory, school closures, snow and wind warning in Langley
Next story
Winds up to 90 km/hr expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Just Posted

Snow impacts curbside garbage collection in Langley

Wintry weather has resulted in delays and cancellations in the Township and City

VIDEO: Travel advisory, school closures, snow and wind warning in Langley

Langley schools are closed Wednesday

Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Aldergrove food bank winter donations ‘blow away’ volunteer managers

Aldergrove businesses and shoppers step up to feed the hungry in the community

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Winds up to 90 km/hr expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market ‘rallied’ in second half of 2019: report

Growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a ‘renewing’ single family home market

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

Most Read