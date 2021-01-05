Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the troops at Adazi Military Base in Kadaga, Latvia, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the troops at Adazi Military Base in Kadaga, Latvia, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian troops test positive for COVID-19 in Latvia, Kuwait

Canada has 540 soldiers in Latvia, where the Canadian military is leading a NATO battlegroup

The Department of National Defence says Canadian troops deployed to Latvia have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Defence Department isn’t saying how many Canadian Armed Forces members have been infected, citing security concerns.

The military last week reported that 676 Canadian Armed Forces members had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March, including 15 who still had the disease.

It was not clear whether any of the cases in Latvia were included in that number.

Canada has 540 soldiers in Latvia, where the Canadian military is leading a NATO battlegroup that includes troops from nine other countries as a check against Russian aggression in eastern Europe.

The infections in Latvia follow an earlier outbreak among Canadian military personnel in Kuwait at the beginning of December.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby
Next story
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock search

Just Posted

File Photo
3 arrested in Langley, several firearms seized in weapons trafficking probe

Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team began investigation in late December

Peter Thiessen (standing in the grey T-shirt) was on the executive of the Back Country Horsemen of B.C. and involved in trail construction in South Langley. (Black Press Media files)
Former Langley resident and longtime RCMP member loses cancer battle

Peter Thiessen was known as the region’s RCMP media spokesperson and an avid horseback rider

Steve Harvey of Bartlett Tree Experts feeds trees into a chipper on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020 during the annual Ride 2 Survive fundraiser at Willowbrook Shopping Centre, the seventh year that the company has donated its services.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Ride 2 Survive Langley tree chipping event sets a record

There were more trees, and people were donating more per tree, organizer says

Langley City and Township will use BC Assessment info to determine this year’s property taxes. Assessments are in the mail and can be seen online now. (Langley Advance Times files)
Property values up in Langley Township, City

BC Assessment’s annual property value assessments are out

A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, 20, identified as victim of weekend fatal crash on Hwy. 1

Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles Sunday morning

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock search

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-19 rules in B.C. ‘fraught’ with ambiguity: judge in child custody case

Justice Nigel Kent says public health orders designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t clear

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Blake Cann, Melissa Jones and Blake Jr. (bottom right) welcomed their newest family member, Paisley Sandra-Lynn Cann in the back of an ambulance on the side of Highway 19A after a harrowing drive down-Island from Port McNeill in the early hours of 2021. Photo courtesy Cann family
Expectant B.C. mom dodges branches, elk and an empty gas tank to deliver New Year’s baby

Harrowing ordeal for couple ends in joy on the side of highway north of Campbell River

FILE – Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back-to-school Thursday, September 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BCTF blasts ‘one size fits all’ school COVID plan, calls for transparency from Henry, Dix

Most students returned from the winter holiday break on Jan. 4

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Most Read