Truckers and supporters raise their fists and hold a banner before a cross-country convoy destined for Ottawa to protest a federal vaccine mandate for truckers departed in Delta, B.C. on Sunday, January 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian Trucking Alliance condemns protests by unvaccinated truckers

Website run by protest organizers says convoys of demonstrators are to hit the road in British Columbia

A Canadian federation of provincial trucking groups is speaking out against planned protests by unvaccinated truckers opposed to a vaccine mandate for cross-border travel.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance issued a statement on Saturday saying it does not support and “strongly disapproves” of protests staged on public roads, highways and bridges.

Alliance President Stephen Laskowski says because both Canada and the United States have cross-border vaccination rules in place, truckers “must adapt and comply.”

A website run by protest organizers says convoys of demonstrators are slated to hit the road from British Columbia today, while similar groups from across the country are expected to convene in Ottawa for a mass protest on Jan. 29.

The group has raised over $2.3 million in donations, which will go to the cost of fuel, food and accommodations for participating protesters, according to its GoFundMe page.

The Liberal government announced in November that all Canadian truckers looking to cross the border from the United States would need to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine, a policy that came into effect on Jan. 15.

