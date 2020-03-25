FILE – Canada Service centre documents that display Employment Insurance options are pictured in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Canadians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are struggling to make ends meet anxiously awaited promised federal help with the Senate set to take up an emergency $82-billion financial package passed by the House of Commons on Wednesday.

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week, with close to one million new applications for employment insurance reported.

The brutal jobs reality was apparent in a new poll, which suggests close to half of those asked reported that they or someone in their house had lost work because of the outbreak. Another 18 per cent of Canadians polled by the Angus Reid Institute showed as many said they expected to lose work soon.

More than half who said they had lost work said their employers were not compensating them and as many said trying to get employment insurance had proven difficult.

The federal cash bill, passed in the early hours after wrangling between the government and Opposition, which complained the initial form of the legislation was a “power grab” and amounted to giving the Liberals a “blank cheque.”

READ MORE: Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says

The legislation allows for direct government supports for people and businesses hurt by the shutting down of much of normal life as well as tax deferrals.

With governments warning of even more restrictive measures aimed at slowing the spread of the disease to avoid crushing an already stressed health-care system, the coronavirus caseload continued its march upward. About 2,800 Canadians are known to have been infected. More than two dozen of those have died.

Experts say the virus causes mild flu-like symptoms in most people but can lead to life-threatening pneumonia in others: particularly the elderly and those with less optimal health. Besides frequent hand-washing, the best defence is “social distancing” — avoiding contact with others.

To ensure as little inter-personal contact as possible, provinces and local governments have taken increasingly urgent steps to force people to stay home. Quebec and Ontario, for example, have ordered all non-essential businesses shut down.

In Newfoundland, a woman arrested in Corner Brook for violating public health orders to self-isolate for 14 days was to appear in provincial court Wednesday. She faces a fine of up to $2,500 or jail sentence of up to six months.

The mass layoffs resulting from the restrictions have left numerous people without paycheques as April 1 looms. Residential tenants and landlords have called on the federal and provincial governments to offer some kind of relief before rent cheques are due. Manitoba has suspended any rent increases and joined several other provinces in effectively halting evictions due to non-payment of rent.

READ MORE: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines, Trudeau says

Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday 93 emergency loans of up to $5,000 are being made to Canadians stranded abroad and in need of financial help. Another 380 applications were being processed. With much of international commercial aviation grounded, special repatriation flights from various countries have been continuing, with more expected in the coming days.

Almost 120,000 Canadians have been tested for COVID-19 — an average of about 10,000 a day. Some labs have reported a testing backlog due to diminishing supplies of essential chemicals. The World Health Organization has said widespread testing is needed to curb the pandemic, but global demand has outpaced the supply of the specific chemicals needed.

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Patients bumped by COVID face anxiety, as health system searches for alternatives
Next story
Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Just Posted

Aldergrove zoo closes to public due to COVID-19, extends current memberships

The Greater Vancouver facility hopes to ‘reopen shortly,’ though no date has been set

Suggested bridge jumper shuts down Langley highway

Mountie reports indicate a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after lunch-time incident

Township told to tighten control of big projects by Auditor General for Local Government

Review found ‘gaps’ in handling of $35.38 million East Langley Water Supply (ELWS) project

Many Langley students could go hungry without school food programs during COVID-19 pandemic

School District Foundation to offer gift cards for hungry families during classroom closures

VIDEO: No-contact council meetings planned for both Langleys

City holds first telephone conference session, Township gives the idea preliminary approval

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

BC Ferries passengers asked to avoid all non-essential travel amid pandemic

As of March 24, BC Ferries has not been instructed to restrict travel

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Most Read