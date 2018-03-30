(UFV photo)

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Cancer is the leading cause of death for Canadian firefighters, compared to any other fatal illness or injury, a new B.C.-based study has revealed.

According to a study by the University of the Fraser Valley released this week, firefighters are 86 per cent more likely to die from cancer than of illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, traumatic injury and mental health issues.

That equates to about 50 firefighters out of 100,000, which makes those who battle blazes two to three times more likely to die from cancer than the general population.

Led by university adjunct professor and Surrey fire chief Len Garis, in partnership with the B.C. Injury Research and Prevention Unit, 10 years of firefighter health and injury data was reviewed.

“As with all prevention activities, it will be many years before we realize the fruits of our work,” Garis said. “However, the work we do now will mean that after a long career of serving the public, more firefighters will live longer and healthier lives.”

So what’s behind the smoke?

Firefighters are regularly exposed to concentrated carcinogens in the air, soot and tar at a fire ground – a likely cause leading to fire members aged 55 to 59 seeing the brunt of cancer symptoms, and being forced to take time off through time-loss claims.

Meanwhile, when responding to emergencies, firefighters are often exposed to extreme temperatures, strenuous physical labour, falling objects, diseases, toxic substances and violence or other traumatic events, the study suggests.

Last year the B.C government added three more cancers to the list of Firefighter’s Occupational Disease Regulation. Through the amended legislation, firefighters are eligible to receive workers compensation after a certain amount of time without having to prove that their cancer is specifically from firefighting.

“Through this study we see that firefighter health risks evolve over time,” study co-author Rachel Ramsden said.

“This points to the need for a method of continually collecting and analyzing firefighter health data, so that the interventions can remain in sync.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Latest wait times at Lower Mainland border crossing

Just Posted

Spring Fling Shred event in Fort Langley April 7

Proceeds from shredding event go to Ron Dunkley Memorial Society

$3,000 bursary being offered to women

Canadian Fedeartion of University Women offering funds for post secondary education

VIDEO: Giants fall flat against Royals

Vancouver delivers ‘C’ performance as Victoria evens series at two games apiece

Elderly man missing on ferry travelling from Victoria to Vancouver

Coast Guard and Air Force searched all night but didn’t find anything

Giants hit the ice tonight in Langley, looking for another win

Currently 2-1 in the playoff series, G-Men are hoping for another home victory over Victoria Royals.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Latest wait times at Lower Mainland border crossing

Check to see how long it will take to cross into U.S. on Friday

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Metro city destroys birder’s houses

Declining tree swallows have perfect habitat on south shore of Pitt Lake and Addington Marsh.

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

NDP’s Singh says his caucus is united, after backlash to punishment of MP

The 39-year-old former Ontario provincial politician was in B.C. this week, touring Burnaby

Most Read