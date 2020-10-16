Candidate Q&A: Aird Flavelle

He is the Green candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford South

Aird Flavelle is the Green candidate running the riding of Abbotsford South. (Special to The Star)

Aird Flavelle, Green

Entrepreneur, age 66

BIO:

Veteran of two different armies. Commercial pilot.

Met Sheila in Arabic language class. I

nternational sales.

University of Calgary: studied economics and East Asia and Chinese language.

Entrepreneur and business owner in Abbotsford with 18 local staff.

Community volunteer: sister city committee, environmental advisory committee; chamber of commerce.

Almost perfect attendance at Abbotsford city council meetings since 2007.

I attend most Abbotsford Police board meetings and city council’s citizen advisory committees.

I am an ally to our LBGTQ2 community (love our drag queens!).

Ten years volunteering at hospice and at restorative justice.

25 year Rotarian.

Grade 11 Punjabi language.

There are a whole bunch of people who live in our streets that know me by my first name.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AirdFlavelle/

Twitter: @AirdFlavelle

Website: www.bcgreens.ca/aird_flavelle

Phone: 604-870-4221

.

CANDIDATE Q&A:

To help voters make their choices on election day, the Aldergrove Star is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance, inviting each candidate to participate.

They were asked to a ‘yes’, a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y,N,D) response to EACH of the numbered questions for the grid published in the Oct. 15 edition of The Star.

Candidates were also invited to expand on ANY OR ALL of the questions (to a maximum of 250 words each), with one of their choice to be included in our print edition on Oct. 22. Here’s all their replies.

.

1. Should the province provide B.C. residents with a universal basic income?

Yes

.

2. Should the B.C. government allow more retail cannabis outlets?

Yes

.

3. In the era of Black Lives Matter, should B.C. increase the penalties for hate speech?

Yes

.

4. Should the B.C. government speed up the widening of Highway One into the Eastern Fraser Valley?

Yes

.

5. Should the planned SkyTrain extension through Langley be extended to Abbotsford in the near future?

Yes

.

6. Should the provincial government put the fight against climate change above the economy?

No. Neither global warming nor the economy are distinct or separate. There is no purpose in prioritizing one over the other……they BOTH need to be prioritized together.

.

7. Is lowering taxes the best route to economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession?

No

.

8. Should the B.C. government restrict large, industrial cannabis greenhouses from operating in the ALR?

No

.

9. Should the province divert funding away from policing and towards social and mental health services?

“Defund” is an extremist notion. It’s a far more practical question to ask “should we be training our police officers to better recognize and respond to mental health issues? Or maybe we should make it normal to have mental health professionals available on each police shift? It’s not that our police are over-funded, but rather that we under-fund and under recognize mental health problems in our society.

.

10. Would you support more public schools moving to a year-round education model?

Yes

AldergroveElection 2020Langley