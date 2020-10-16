Kevin Eastwood is the Green candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Candidate Q&A: Kevin Eastwood

He is the Green candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West

Kevin Eastwood, Green Party

Agrologist, age 32

BIO:

I am privileged to be running for the BC Greens again in ABW. Like most British Columbians, this year has been very difficult for me.

I feel we are all facing anxiety and uncertainty toward our future. I find hope by focusing on the opportunities we have to build a better, more equitable, and sustainable future.

I think the prudent steps forward are bold, but also more nuanced than Yes/No.

I am running because I believe in community, and that by caring for each other we can change both ourselves and our environment

.

Facebook: www.bcgreens.ca/kevin_eastwood

Phone: 778-220-4814

.

CANDIDATE Q&A:

To help voters make their choices on election day, the Aldergrove Star is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance, inviting each candidate to participate.

They were asked to a ‘yes’, a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y,N,D) response to EACH of the numbered questions for the grid published in the Oct. 15 edition of The Star.

Candidates were also invited to expand on ANY OR ALL of the questions (to a maximum of 250 words each), with one of their choice to be included in our print edition on Oct. 22. Here’s all their replies.

.

1. Should the province provide B.C. residents with a universal basic income?

Yes

.

2. Should the B.C. government allow more retail cannabis outlets?

Yes

.

3. In the era of Black Lives Matter, should B.C. increase the penalties for hate speech?

Yes

.

4. Should the B.C. government speed up the widening of Highway One into the Eastern Fraser Valley?

Yes

.

5. Should the planned SkyTrain extension through Langley be extended to Abbotsford in the near future?

Sky Train is fun but expensive. Its also a milk-run from end to end. I absolutely think we need more transit, but light rail such as Rail for the Valley, might be a better option.

So I say yes in principle to extending Sky Train, but the details matter. Efficient transit also helps to reduce traffic on our highways, but more than pavement it empowers people. Youth, seniors, persons with disabilities, and anyone wanting to save money and the environment can enjoy transit. Efficient, affordable transit helps to build community, and stations create hubs where local businesses can thrive.

We have put these projects off for decades too long, but now is a great time to put people to work building our communities and addressing climate change at the same time.

.

6. Should the provincial government put the fight against climate change above the economy?

.

7. Is lowering taxes the best route to economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession?

No.

.

8. Should the B.C. government restrict large, industrial cannabis greenhouses from operating in the ALR?

.

9. Should the province divert funding away from policing and towards social and mental health services?

Yes

.

10. Would you support more public schools moving to a year-round education model?

Don’t know.

