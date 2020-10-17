Michael Henshall is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West. (Special to The Star).

Michael Henshall is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West. (Special to The Star).

Candidate Q&A: Michael Henshall

He is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West

Michael Henshall, Conservative Party

Realtor, age 48

BIO:

Michael Henshall was raised on Vancouver Island before moving to the Fraser Valley 25 years ago.

Henshall is happily married to his wife, Yvonne, and a dedicated father of young adults. He began working in the commercial fishing industry and then attended TWU to become an ESL teacher.

Henshall has also run a successful business in the construction industry for 12 years. He then went on to attend UBC, where he obtained his real estate and property management licence, and has worked in the industry since 2005.

Henshall is a strong believer that faith and family are the pillars of a healthy society and has committed to giving back through community services, Cyrus Centre, hospice work, food hampers, Fraser Valley Salmon Society, and youth support services.

.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/henshall4mla

Phone: 604-791-8323

.

CANDIDATE Q&A:

To help voters make their choices on election day, the Aldergrove Star is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance, inviting each candidate to participate.

They were asked to a ‘yes’, a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y,N,D) response to EACH of the numbered questions for the grid published in the Oct. 15 edition of The Star.

Candidates were also invited to expand on ANY OR ALL of the questions (to a maximum of 250 words each), with one of their choice to be included in our print edition on Oct. 22. Here’s all their replies.

.

1. Should the province provide B.C. residents with a universal basic income?

No

.

2. Should the B.C. government allow more retail cannabis outlets?

No – municipalities should decide.

.

3. In the era of Black Lives Matter, should B.C. increase the penalties for hate speech?

No

.

4. Should the B.C. government speed up the widening of Highway One into the Eastern Fraser Valley?

Yes. The Conservative Party of BC and myself are strong believers that the role of government is to provide proper infrastructure for citizens – Widening of the #1 HWY – 3-4 lanes both ways (where possible_ from Langley to Chilliwack is an immediate priority.

.

5. Should the planned SkyTrain extension through Langley be extended to Abbotsford in the near future?

Yes

.

6. Should the provincial government put the fight against climate change above the economy?

No

.

7. Is lowering taxes the best route to economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession?

Yes. Getting BC back to work, many small businesses have been hurt by recent shutdowns. Government heavy handedness has played a part in the destruction of our economy.

Scaling back on government restrictions to doing business and stimulus options such as scrapping the Carbon Tax, freeway and other infrastructure spending projects including light rail for the valley will all assist the local economy.

.

8. Should the B.C. government restrict large, industrial cannabis greenhouses from operating in the ALR?

No

.

9. Should the province divert funding away from policing and towards social and mental health services?

No

.

10. Would you support more public schools moving to a year-round education model?

No

AldergroveElection 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Upwards of 30,000 feral cats in Langley an ‘invisible’ problem, Tiny Kittens founder says
Next story
COVID case reported at H.D. Stafford school in Langley City

Just Posted

xx
COVID case reported at H.D. Stafford school in Langley City

Doesn’t mean ‘your child has been exposed,’ district says

Trinity Western University (TWU) Spartans women’s soccer squad returned to the field to post a 3-0 win over the UFV Cascades Friday night, Oct. 17, at TWU’s Chase Office Field. (Courtesy TWU)
VIDEO: Langley’s Miller leads Trinity Western Spartans to 3-0 win over UFV

With the soccer season cancelled, Spartans are playing friendly matches against local opponents

Michael Henshall is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West. (Special to The Star).
Candidate Q&A: Michael Henshall

He is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West

Jenna Lee Gottschlich (CAN) and Evita P won the $5,000 Trademark Stables and Friends U25 1.40m at Thunderbird Show Park’s 2020 Harvest Welcome on Friday, Oct. 16. (Photo by Totem Photographics/tbird)
VIDEO: A win for Gottschlich at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park Harvest Welcome

FEI competition resumes for first time since COVID-19 pandemic brought competition to temporary halt

Mary Polak, Langley Liberal candidate. (Photography by John Lehmann/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Candidate Q&A: Mary Polak

Mary Polak is the Liberal candidate in the Langley riding

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Unsworth elementary school librarian, Lorraine Warner, explains to Grade 5 student, Zachary Greenwood, how to use the new book vending machine on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Valley elementary school home to Chilliwack’s very first book vending machine

Students at Unsworth earn new books from the machine by completing reading challenges, being kind

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Most Read