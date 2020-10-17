Candidate Q&A: Michael Henshall

He is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West

Michael Henshall is the Conservative candidate running in the riding of Abbotsford West. (Special to The Star).

Michael Henshall, Conservative Party

Realtor, age 48

BIO:

Michael Henshall was raised on Vancouver Island before moving to the Fraser Valley 25 years ago.

Henshall is happily married to his wife, Yvonne, and a dedicated father of young adults. He began working in the commercial fishing industry and then attended TWU to become an ESL teacher.

Henshall has also run a successful business in the construction industry for 12 years. He then went on to attend UBC, where he obtained his real estate and property management licence, and has worked in the industry since 2005.

Henshall is a strong believer that faith and family are the pillars of a healthy society and has committed to giving back through community services, Cyrus Centre, hospice work, food hampers, Fraser Valley Salmon Society, and youth support services.

CANDIDATE Q&A:

To help voters make their choices on election day, the Aldergrove Star is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance, inviting each candidate to participate.

They were asked to a ‘yes’, a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y,N,D) response to EACH of the numbered questions for the grid published in the Oct. 15 edition of The Star.

Candidates were also invited to expand on ANY OR ALL of the questions (to a maximum of 250 words each), with one of their choice to be included in our print edition on Oct. 22. Here’s all their replies.

1. Should the province provide B.C. residents with a universal basic income?

No

2. Should the B.C. government allow more retail cannabis outlets?

No – municipalities should decide.

3. In the era of Black Lives Matter, should B.C. increase the penalties for hate speech?

No

4. Should the B.C. government speed up the widening of Highway One into the Eastern Fraser Valley?

Yes. The Conservative Party of BC and myself are strong believers that the role of government is to provide proper infrastructure for citizens – Widening of the #1 HWY – 3-4 lanes both ways (where possible_ from Langley to Chilliwack is an immediate priority.

5. Should the planned SkyTrain extension through Langley be extended to Abbotsford in the near future?

Yes

6. Should the provincial government put the fight against climate change above the economy?

No

7. Is lowering taxes the best route to economic recovery from the COVID-19 recession?

Yes. Getting BC back to work, many small businesses have been hurt by recent shutdowns. Government heavy handedness has played a part in the destruction of our economy.

Scaling back on government restrictions to doing business and stimulus options such as scrapping the Carbon Tax, freeway and other infrastructure spending projects including light rail for the valley will all assist the local economy.

8. Should the B.C. government restrict large, industrial cannabis greenhouses from operating in the ALR?

No

9. Should the province divert funding away from policing and towards social and mental health services?

No

10. Would you support more public schools moving to a year-round education model?

No

