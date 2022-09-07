Sukhman Gill is running for Langley Township council with the Elevate Langley slate. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Sukhman Gill is running for Langley Township council with the Elevate Langley slate. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Candidate wants to represent Langley farmers at Township council

Sukhman Gill is joining Rich Coleman’s Elevate Langley slate

A Langley blueberry farmer is the latest candidate to be announced for the Elevate Langley slate running in the Township under mayoral candidate Rich Coleman.

Sukhman Gill was raised in Langley on the family’s blueberry farm, and he said that they understand farming as a lifestyle. His father, Avtar Singh Gill, was on the board of the BC Blueberry Growers Association.

As well as learning from his family, Gill studied agribusiness, bookkeeping, and business administration, working on his bachelor’s in the latter subject at Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

He noted that more than 75 per cent of Langley Township remains in the Agricultural Land Reserve, set aside for farming.

“I really want to be the face of agriculture here,” Gill said.

He said he wants to raise awareness for the farming community in general in Langley. While much attention goes to Langley’s fast-growing residential areas, Langley has the highest farm receipts in Metro Vancouver, and the third highest in B.C.

Gill noted that there are also many Indo-Canadian farmers, like him and his family, in Langley. He said he is well positioned to engage with farmers from other cultural communities, who all share the same issues and concerns.

For those communities, he wants to speak about the current difficulties and challenges in the industry.

In addition to agricultural issues, Gill said that transit availability, and the Township’s road network, are priorities. In addition, housing affordability is on his list of issues.

Currently, Gill is the farm and office coordinator for BKS Blueberry Farm.

Gill is the second candidate named to the Elevate Langley slate, organized by former longtime Langley East MLA Rich Coleman.

The slate will be going up against a number of independent candidates, as well as Coun. Eric Woodward’s Contract With Langley slate.

