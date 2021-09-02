Candidates confirmed in Langley area federal ridings

Five candidates will run in Langley-Aldergrove, four in Cloverdale-Langley City

Two candidates who intended to run in Langley ridings in the federal election didn’t make it on to the ballots.

Rama G. Ahmad had announced his intentions to run in Cloverdale-Langley City for the fledgling Centrist Party of Canada, but his name was not on the final list of candidates posted by Elections Canada on Wednesday.

Those wishing to run for election have to gather the signatures of at least 100 qualified voters by 21 days before the vote. Tuesday, Aug. 31 was the deadline for candidates to register for the Sept. 20 election.

The Centrist Party’s website shows only four candidates at present, including three running in Ontario and one in Alberta.

That leaves four confirmed candidates running in Cloverdale-Langley City:

• John Aldag, Liberal Party

• Tamara Jansen, Conservative Party

• Rajesh Jayaprakash, New Democratic Party

• Ian Kennedy, People’s Party of Canada

In Langley-Aldergrove, one candidate had already announced he was pulling out of the race.

Alex Joehl, who has run for the Libertarian Party in federal and provincial elections, as well as running for mayor in Langley Township, said a bout of COVID-19 had knocked him out of commission and left him with no energy or time to gather signatures.

READ MORE: Perennial candidate Alex Joehl pulls out of Langley-Aldergrove race

There are five candidates running in Langley-Aldergrove:

• Rayna Boychuk, People’s Party of Canada

• Michael Chang, New Democratic Party

• Kaija Farstad, Green Party

• Kim Richter, Liberal Party

• Tako Van Popta, Conservative Party

