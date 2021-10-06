Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at Douglas Park in Langley City. (file)

Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at Douglas Park in Langley City. (file)

Candlelight vigil planned for missing Langley man

Friends and family hope Thursday night event at Douglas Park will help locate Devon Goodrick

Organizers of a candlelight vigil for Devon Goodrick say the missing man has a lot of friends in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood, and they are all worried about him.

“We all grew up together,” explained Ashlynd Edwards, a close friend.

About 40 people turned out for a search a few days after Goodrick was reported missing, Edwards told the Langley Advance Times.

READ ALSO: Young man missing, last seen near Surrey/Langley border

She called Goodrick an outgoing person, “the life of the party,” and said it was out of character for him to disappear.

Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since early Saturday, Sept. 25, when he was last seen in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey, police said.

Described as Caucasian, 26 years of age, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, and weighing approximately 250 lbs, Goodrick has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe down.

His sister Nikki Goodrick said his family “desperately need him home.”

On Thursday, Oct. 7, family and friends will gather in Douglas Park, on Douglas Crescent near 208th St., at 7 p.m.

Candles will be supplied and one of Devon’s friends will speak.

They are hoping the event will help find Goodrick by encouraging people with information to come forward.

“We’re hoping to get this out, so if anyone knows anything, they will call the police,” Edwards said.

Anyone with information that might assist police to locate Devon Goodrick, is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Search of Naomi Onotera’s home continues

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Hundreds attend vigil for missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langleymissing personRCMP

Previous story
Moderna asks Health Canada to authorize booster shot of its SpikeVax COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
Vancouver police look for suspect in random assault that left man with fractured jaw

Just Posted

Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at Douglas Park in Langley City. (file)
Candlelight vigil planned for missing Langley man

Glow Gardens in Langley is opting for a drive-through event to ensure it can still take place even if COVID-19 restrictions are tightened. (glowgardens.com)
This year, the Glow Gardens light show at Langley’s Darvonda Nurseries will be a drive-through

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Does construction on 200th Street ever end, Langley resident asks

Langley City's fire safety officer, Capt. Brent Perry, is reminding people to change the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide monitors this fall. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City firefighters launch ‘game show’ to teach tips for Fire Prevention Week