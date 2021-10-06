Candlelight vigil planned for missing Langley man

Friends and family hope Thursday night event at Douglas Park will help locate Devon Goodrick

Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at Douglas Park in Langley City. (file)

Organizers of a candlelight vigil for Devon Goodrick say the missing man has a lot of friends in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood, and they are all worried about him.

“We all grew up together,” explained Ashlynd Edwards, a close friend.

About 40 people turned out for a search a few days after Goodrick was reported missing, Edwards told the Langley Advance Times.

She called Goodrick an outgoing person, “the life of the party,” and said it was out of character for him to disappear.

Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since early Saturday, Sept. 25, when he was last seen in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey, police said.

Described as Caucasian, 26 years of age, 6 ft. 4 in. tall, and weighing approximately 250 lbs, Goodrick has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe down.

#MISSING – #LangleyRCMP still searching for Devon Goodrick. Last seen @ 3:30AM Sep 25 near 192St/28Ave, Surrey. Caucasian, 26yo, 6'4", 250 lbs. w/ brown hair, green eyes & facial hair. Last seen wearing black Hugo Boss track suit w/ blue stripe. ☎️6045323200 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/d4ovWYXcsi — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) October 4, 2021

His sister Nikki Goodrick said his family “desperately need him home.”

On Thursday, Oct. 7, family and friends will gather in Douglas Park, on Douglas Crescent near 208th St., at 7 p.m.

Candles will be supplied and one of Devon’s friends will speak.

They are hoping the event will help find Goodrick by encouraging people with information to come forward.

“We’re hoping to get this out, so if anyone knows anything, they will call the police,” Edwards said.

Anyone with information that might assist police to locate Devon Goodrick, is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

