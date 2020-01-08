Carley was a genuine, animal-loving 13 year old who wanted to be a veterinarian and had attended D.W. Poppy High School. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Candles lit for Carley 17 years later at refurbished roadside memorial

Justice rings hollow for the family of young hit-and-run victim

A dilapidated footbridge that prevented mourners from paying their respects at a roadside memorial has been given a new life this week, thanks to the kindness of several local strangers.

And it came just in time.

Dozens crossed the refurbished bridge Monday night to participate in a vigil marking the 17th anniversary of Carley Regan’s death.

The small group gathered, in wet and windy weather, to convey their “deepest sympathies” to the family. Some were also there to demand more severe penalties for impaired driving.

It was that day in 2003 when Carley, 13, her sister Jessica, 11, and friend Raeline were travelling the shoulder of 36th Avenue on rollerblades just after 5 p.m.

Moments later, Carley was struck and killed by driver Paul Wettlaufer, who fled the scene, leaving the young teen to die.

Wettlaufer went on to serve 10 months of a 14-month prison sentence for the crime, which included a ban from driving for 10 years.

Carley’s uncle Jim, who attended the vigil, said Jessica managed to narrowly escape the car by jumping into the ditch that runs adjacent to the road. A bridge was later built over that ditch, providing access to Carley’s memory.

Through the years that wooden walkway decayed and was unsafe to walk over, Jim explained.

“Most of our family, still to this day, don’t even drive down this road anymore. They just can’t,” the uncle expressed.

Several members of the Regan family chose to visit Carley’s gravesite Monday, instead. But they made their appreciation known to those who donated their time and the resources to remake the old bridge.

Carley was a genuine, kind, animal-loving 13 year old “just starting her life,” her uncle Jim said.

“She wanted to be a veterinarian,” he reminisced.

Once he found out about the new bridge, Carley’s father Barry was “blown away” by the kindness of the community, even from afar at his home near 100 Mile House.

“She was a very happy teen that would do anything for those she loved and expected nothing in return,” dad retold.

Barry plans to travel to visit the site on what would have been her 31st birthday in April.

He is likely to see a memorial covered in Carley’s favourite colour – red – with dozens of blooms planted by generous people from the community.

Aldergrove volunteers – retired carpenter Gary Roberts and Bruce Kit – built the bridge in four days, using donated lumber from West Central Building Supplies.

An arborist, who chose to remain anonymous, will manage the upkeep of the memorial for years to come, Gary added.

The plan is also to install benches, he added.

A Langley-based advocacy group, BC Judges Stop the Revolving Door, also attended the vigil.

Member Andrew Bessem said the group came to “support the cause” and proclaim the injustices both in the legal aftermath of Carley’s death and other instances of impaired driving across the province.

In June 2005, “Carley’s Law” – a proposed bill setting a minimum four-year jail term for anyone convicted of hit-and-run causing bodily harm – was struck down in the House of Commons.

Carley’s family advocated for the law change.

“It’s totally wrong,” Bessem added.

Bessem, also a father, teared up when he saw the pictures of Carley and her sister, made visible by candles lit at the roadside vigil.

“I lost my son to a drunk driver – so this hits home for me,” he shared.

READ MORE: Father of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim calls for tougher impaired driving laws

Weeks after the hit-and-run, Carley’s uncle reportedly drove around the neighbourhood looking for damaged vehicles, Jim explained.

“We knew it had to be someone living nearby because the only people who drive this road are those heading home.”

Driver Paul Wettlaufer eventually turned himself in and pled guilty for three counts of hit-and-run and one count of driving while prohibited.

A charge of dangerous driving causing death was dropped. In 2009, Wettlaufer appealed for his licence in court.

He was denied.

It can be assumed that after a 10-year driving ban he is now back on the road, her uncle lamented Monday night.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Mourners from Aldergrove gathered Monday at a roadside memorial on 36th Avenue to honour a young life that was ended abruptly 17 years ago to the day. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Several strangers to the Regan family organized the vigil, which centred on the construction of a new footbridge that allows easier access to the site of remembrance. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Previous story
Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast
Next story
Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Just Posted

Candles lit for Carley 17 years later at refurbished roadside memorial

Justice rings hollow for the family of young hit-and-run victim

Vehicle fire shuts down Aldergrove highway for a time

A car ablaze on 264th Street Wednesday morning prompted a short-term road closure

BREAKING: Structure fire ravages Aldergrove home

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the 25800-block of Fraser Highway

Burnaby couple’s belongings, vehicle stolen from Walnut Grove Community Centre

Malissa Moniz is asking for more signage and surveillance at swimming pool

WEATHER ALERT: Langley area due for snow Thursday

Environment Canada has sent out warning that snow and cooler temperatures mean wintery weather here

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australian to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Five homeowners ordered to evacuate on Monday, order lifted by Wednesday

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Chilliwack youth football volunteer accused of stealing thousands of dollars

Josh Cahoon charged with theft over $5,000 from Chilliwack Giants

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Most Read