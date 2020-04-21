Cannabis. (Black Press Media File).

Cannabis shops get go-ahead to set up in Langley Township on 420

Rules passed Monday allow for up to eight stores locally

Commercial cannabis is now allowed in Langley Township, after council passed a set of local regulations at its meeting on Monday, April 20.

The council meeting, the first held fully via video conferencing since the coronavirus pandemic began, had a few technical hitches early on, noted Mayor Jack Froese.

But eventually they were ironed out and council debated and approved a number of motions, including the cannabis rules.

The Township has settled on having one pot shop per neighbourhood, plus one near the 200th Street highway interchange, for a total of up to eight in the Township.

Councillor Margaret Kunst wanted to know how it would be determined which application received approval if there were five in one neighbourhood.

That would be up to council, site by site, said Ramin Seifi, the Township’s manager of engineering and community development.

The council and staff will consider siting and a number of other factors in deciding on applications.

“I don’t believe we have received any applications at this point,” said Seifi.

He said it would take about six months for applications to go through the approval process. There is also a requirement for provincial approval before the local council can give any application the final thumbs up.

Cannabis has been legal in Canada since 2018, but the provincial government is allowing each municipality to decide if it wants to have local cannabis sales.

While many municipalities have approved some stores, others have not or are still in the process of working through their own set of bylaws.

Council began debating the new regulations in early March, before the restrictions on meetings came into effect.

Froese noted that both the commercial bylaw and a bylaw regulating cannabis farming in the Township both passed on 420, traditionally a day celebrated by recreational cannabis users.

READ MORE: Retail cannabis on track for approval in Langley Township

