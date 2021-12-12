A puppy named Captain Sparrow and its siblings were brought to the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA for care of a range of medical issues. (Photos contributed)

A puppy named Captain Sparrow and its siblings were brought to the Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA for care of a range of medical issues. (Photos contributed)

Captain Sparrow and 7 other puppies with serious health issues brought to B.C. SPCA

B.C. SPCA asking for donations to help with costs of animals’ care in Nanaimo

Nanaimo SPCA has been busy caring for a litter of puppies, some with serious health issues.

A mother dog and eight six-week-old husky-mix puppies were recently brought to the shelter by a pet owner who recognized the pups needed help, noted a B.C. SPCA press release.

“The owner realized that the puppies had serious health issues and the young mother was struggling to look after her eight pups,” said Bonnie Pequin, Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA manager, in a press release.

A puppy named Captain Sparrow was found to be living “with an agonizing eye condition,” and though it ended up losing an eye, it is on the mend and there is hope that it will not lose its other eye.

Puppies named Raven and Duckie had scabs all over their bodies and another puppy had a hernia.

“All the puppies require daily monitoring and ongoing treatment,” noted the release, adding that the animals will need vaccines and other veterinary treatments including de-worming, as well as spaying and neutering. The B.C. SPCA will be ensuring that the pups’ mom is spayed and returned to its owner.

“We are so happy that the guardian came to us for help,” said Pequin. “I am happy to say that these adorable puppies are doing much better but they will remain in care until the veterinarian says they are ready to be spayed and neutered.”

Nanaimo and District B.C. SPCA has raised almost enough money to cover the cost of the care of the puppies, but more is needed, the society notes. Anyone who can help is asked to visit http://medical.spca.bc.ca.

