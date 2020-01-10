Car crash in Aldergrove takes out power to 400 customers

BC Hydro is in Aldergrove after a motor vehicle collision takes out power to 400 customers. (Google Maps)

A car crash in Aldergrove has taken out power to more than 400 people in the area.

The power outage affects customers south of the Fraser Highway to the U.S. border, between about 248th Street and 272nd Street.

BC Hydro is on-site.

Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 400 customers in #LangleyBC. They’ll share updates here: https://t.co/Sip50sF6kI pic.twitter.com/SAmHWbgYrj — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 10, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.