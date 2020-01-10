BC Hydro is in Aldergrove after a motor vehicle collision takes out power to 400 customers. (Google Maps)

Car crash in Aldergrove takes out power to 400 customers

BC Hydro is on site

A car crash in Aldergrove has taken out power to more than 400 people in the area.

The power outage affects customers south of the Fraser Highway to the U.S. border, between about 248th Street and 272nd Street.

BC Hydro is on-site.

